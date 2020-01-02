Through the partnership with Stockman Bank, the Billings Clinic Foundation has received another $50,000 from the Stockman Bank Rural Health Care Endowment Fund, which supports health care in rural Montana communities.
Stockman Bank has a long tradition of serving its communities, according to a press release from Billings Clinic. This additional gift will also benefit youth psychiatric services, through support of capital projects or programmatic needs in the Youth Empath Unit, Youth Partial Hospitalization Program or the Youth Psychiatric Inpatient Unit, which benefit all Montanans.
“We are grateful for the support of Stockman Bank and for their commitment to rural health care, and especially for their support of youth mental health services,” said Clint Seger, MD, Billings Clinic regional chief medical officer. “Their generous donation helps to ensure that patients in our rural areas get the care they need while staying in their own communities.”
The fund was established in 1999 and works to safeguard the financial health of rural health care organizations and allow families to stay close to home for their care. Past donations from Stockman Bank have been used to purchase medical equipment for women’s health care services and acquire new fetal monitors for Billings Clinic Miles City, among other improvements.
“Access to quality health care including mental health services, is important to our communities across Montana,” comments Bill Coffee, CEO of Stockman Bank. “This additional funding will ensure that youth in our rural communities receive much needed mental health services.”