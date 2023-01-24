 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stockman Bank earns top rating from Bauer Financial

Stockman Bank

Stockman Bank at 402 N. Broadway in downtown Billings

 CHASE DOAK, Gazette Staff

Stockman Bank of Montana was awarded the top rating by BauerFinancial, Inc., a leading independent bank-rating firm.

“It’s important to impress, this award is not granted, it is earned,” said Karen Dorway, president of BauerFinancial. “And, having earned five stars for 40 or more consecutive quarters, Stockman has earned an even higher designation as an Exceptional Performance Bank.”

Bauer rates every federally insured U.S. chartered bank with the same strict standards. According to Bauer, Stockman Bank continues to excel in areas of capital adequacy, profitability, loan quality and more. This marks the 57th consecutive quarter it has done so — since January 2009.

“With the Federal Reserve raising interest rates at breakneck speed, it may be tough for some banks to keep pace,” Dorway said. “But with high capital cushions and an established track record, Stockman is well-positioned to continue to thrive and be a source of strength for the communities it serves.”

Stockman Bank is Montana’s largest, family-owned, community bank, with 35 full-service locations across the state. Founded in 1953, Stockman is celebrating its 70th anniversary and remains uniquely focused on Montana, with comprehensive banking products and services, along with state-of-the-art online and mobile banking, wealth management and insurance services. To learn more visit stockmanbank.com.

