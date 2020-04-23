Stockman Bank offers online lesson for Teach Children to Save Day

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Friday, April 24, is National Teach Children to Save Day. Each year, Stockman Bank employees visit Montana classrooms to give a savings lesson to children, helping them develop the skills they need to make smart financial decisions as adults.

Because of the COVID-19 health crisis, students are learning at home, so Stockman Bank is taking Teach Kids to Save Day to students’ homes, via the internet.

In a press release, Stockman Bank invited parents to gather their children and join Tonya Breding, a Stockman banker in Conrad, for a fun savings lesson designed for Montana students from preschool through sixth grade. Children can learn more about the concept of saving, how interest makes money grow, how to budget and determining needs and wants.

The video lesson, which is free to watch, will be posted at 3 p.m. on Friday, on Stockman Bank’s Facebook page.

Parents and children can watch the presentation at that time, or visit the Facebook page a later date.

The video will also be available online at stockmanbank.com.