Stolen horse trailer found torched south of Billings; truck still missing

Multiple agencies responded to a fire on the northwestern edge of the Crow Reservation Tuesday, with a trailer reported stolen earlier in the day set ablaze on an abandoned property.
An investigation into both the theft, which includes a still missing pickup truck, and the fire is ongoing. No injuries were reported at the fire, which occurred in a rural area between Pryor and Billings at 8807 Cormier Road and it was contained by 3:30 p.m.
“A [Yellowstone County] deputy was out there earlier today, and did confirm that the trailer that burned was the same one reported stolen,” said Yellowstone County Sheriff John Linder.
Early Tuesday morning, Yellowstone County resident Heather McDowell reported to authorities a white Ford F350, and the horse trailer that it had in tow, as stolen. The trailer, she said, was filled with her saddles and memorabilia valued at nearly $40,000. McDowell said Yellowstone County deputies responded to the call.
“It had to have happened sometime between midnight and 5:30 a.m.,” she said.
At around 11 a.m., an engine with the BIA Crow Agency Fire reported seeing smoke. When it reached the blaze, it met several other agencies already working to contain it. According to information officer Jon Cohn, the engines with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, the Blue Creek Volunteer Fire Department and the Lockwood Fire District all responded to the fire.
The fire consumed the trailer, which had been emptied of most of its contents, a trailer house and a Mitsubishi Eclipse. Cohn said it also burned through about an acre and a half of the property.
“The home had no electrical hookup to it, no propane hookup, and there was no lightning, so the preliminary investigation points toward arson,” Cohn said.
McDowell said she met with Yellowstone County deputies at the scene, about 25 miles from her home, at around 1 p.m. She said identifying features on the pickup truck, like its license plate and brand emblems, had been removed and left in the area. An agent from BIA-OJS was present as well.
Although vehicle thefts in Billings have been on a downward trend during the past two years, the numbers have increased exponentially overall during the past decade, according to a report from the Billings Police Department. A property crime unit was established in 2018 in order to halt the spike in cases.
“All I lost were silly, sentimental things. It’s just stuff. I’m thankful that none of my animals, or my family were hurt,” McDowell said.
After reporting her trailer and truck stolen to Yellowstone County deputies, McDowell took to social media. Posts on her Facebook page about the theft generated thousands of shares and hundreds of comments offering support.
“I’m thankful to see that kind of response. It shows you that there are people out there who really care,” she said.
McDowell said she is also thankful for the quick response on the part of Yellowstone County deputies.
