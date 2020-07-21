Stolen horse trailer found torched south of Billings; truck still missing

The fire consumed the trailer, which had been emptied of most of its contents, a trailer house and a Mitsubishi Eclipse. Cohn said it also burned through about an acre and a half of the property.

“The home had no electrical hookup to it, no propane hookup, and there was no lightning, so the preliminary investigation points toward arson,” Cohn said.

McDowell said she met with Yellowstone County deputies at the scene, about 25 miles from her home, at around 1 p.m. She said identifying features on the pickup truck, like its license plate and brand emblems, had been removed and left in the area. An agent from BIA-OJS was present as well.

Although vehicle thefts in Billings have been on a downward trend during the past two years, the numbers have increased exponentially overall during the past decade, according to a report from the Billings Police Department. A property crime unit was established in 2018 in order to halt the spike in cases.

“All I lost were silly, sentimental things. It’s just stuff. I’m thankful that none of my animals, or my family were hurt,” McDowell said.