Stone Street fire burns trailer home Sunday afternoon

The Billings Fire Department on Sunday responded to a structure fire that damaged a trailer home in a South Side neighborhood.

At about 2 p.m. the fire department was dispatched after multiple people had called reporting smoke and flames coming from a single-wide trailer home on the 3200 block of Stone Street.

The fire was located on the right side of the home and spread to the interior before firefighters were able to knock the flames down within 10 minutes of arrival, Battalion Chief Kevin Johnson said.

Primary and secondary searches of the structure found no one inside and Johnson said no injuries had been reported, including among firefighters.

The high heat presented a challenge for firefighters. The fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. By that time in the afternoon temperatures were around 100 degrees. Johnson called the conditions "extreme" and made the fire a "high exertion" incident for firefighters during which they were going through oxygen tanks more rapidly than usual.

The fire Sunday was "in the vicinity" of another Stone Street fire reported on Saturday, according to Johnson.

The fire Sunday would be investigated by a fire investigator and the Billings Police Department, he said.