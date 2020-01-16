A storage building located at a wedding venue southwest of Billings caught fire Wednesday night, and the structure is a total loss, the Laurel Fire Department said Thursday.
The building on the Swift River Ranch property located at 4313 Duck Creek Road was in flames as fire crews arrived around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Laurel Fire Department Assistant Chief Kent Kulesa said. The Swift River Ranch is a business that hosts weddings and other gatherings. The fire affected only a building used for storage, Kulesa said.
Fire crews from the Laurel, Billings, and Lockwood fire departments responded and were on-scene battling the fire until around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Multiple engines and tender trucks also responded.
