Bud LaCounte is a World War II veteran. He's 96 and lives in Billings, and he spent nearly a decade in a boarding school for American Indians. He was at the invasion of Normandy, and was a rancher in Eastern Montana. For the full interview, please go to billingsgazette.com
LaCounte: It all started in 5/25/1923. Six years later — are you familiar with the Dawes Act? There was a program enacted in 1880-something. They picked up Indian kids 6 years of age and put them in Indian schools run by the government and the Catholic church was involved in some way. I was one of the ones they picked up and put in this so called "school." I'll call them a prison because that's kind of what they were. They picked up all through the nation and sent them to many different locations in the United States. I was sent first to Devil's Lake at Fort Totten. It was an abandoned Army camp that they had converted to an Indian school. I was there three years and then they transferred me to a Catholic mission in South Dakota. Marty was the name of the mission. This program was in effect until 1957. I was right in the middle, I guess. I was picked up in 1929 and I didn't get home nor see my family until 1938. When I knocked my mother's door, she didn't really know who I was, and I definitely didn't know who she was. We were all separated so many miles apart and at that time, transportation wasn't what it is today, so consequently, the parents didn't get to see the kids and the kids didn't get to see the parents. I was 6 when I was taken and I came back at 16. ... There was a lot of them that didn't survive. Carlisle, Pennsylvania, was one of the largest schools there was. There were hundreds of little unmarked graves in Carlisle.
Gazette: How do you think you survived?
LaCounte: I don't know.
Gazette: Do you remember being taken away?
LaCounte: Oh, absolutely. They took me away in a cattle truck and there was probably 12 or 14 other little kids with that much straw in the bottom and a rack that was covered over with a tarp.
Gazette: It sounds like a round-up. Did they just go around and picking them up?
LaCounte: It was. It was. It was a round-up, yes.
Gazette: What does a 6-year-old think about then? Do you remember your thoughts?
LaCounte: I don't have a clue. But you know there had to be a lot of tears.
Gazette: Did your parents know it was happening?
LaCounte: I think that they had been notified that they were coming to get me. I think. I am not sure of that.
Gazette: Did you have siblings, and did they face the same thing?
LaCounte: The age didn't fit, either some were too young or some were too old.
Gazette: Tell me what life is like at one of these places.
LaCounte: The first thing they do when they get you there is cut all your hair off. And, take away your native language. It was punishable to speak in your own language. I am Chippewa, by the way. It was punishable for kids to speak in native tongues. They had to speak in English.
Gazette: Did you know English at the time?
LaCounte: Well I knew English, but a lot of kids didn't. My folks spoke English. My folks were half French and half Chippewa. ... I did have knowledge of French at one time, but it's gone away.
Gazette: How do you grow up without parents?
LaCounte: You do the best you can. It's survival of the fittest.
Gazette: What did you do to entertain yourself?
LaCounte: It was dormitories. The first year they took me, I don't know many days I was in the dormitory and I had an acute appendicitis attack. The hospital was only a block away. Somebody picked me up and carried me to the hospital, and I spent the next nine months in the hospital for appendicitis operation. I have had doctors ask me if this scar is a war injury. It looks like a hand grenade blew up right there, but it's an appendicitis scar.
Gazette: Did you have any communication from home?
LaCounte: None.
Gazette: That must be a terrible feeling.
LaCounte: Well, I suppose it is. At that age, you don't realize that. You don't realize what's happening.
Gazette: Do you get along with the other kids in the school from the diverse backgrounds?
LaCounte: Oh yeah. You have to. It's like a big family. But the only thing is that all the family is about the same age.
Gazette: You came home — you got an education, came home to your parents and your mom didn't recognize you.
LaCounte: I don't think she did, because I sure didn't recognize her.
Gazette: That's got to be hard not recognizing your own mother.
LaCounte: Well, that's what happened.
Gazette: You seem to be a pretty amazing human being. How did you not let something like that tick you off for the rest of your life?
LaCounte: Effort I think, maybe. I don't know. There's some things that just happen and you don't know. ... Survival? Maybe it was a good thing. I don't know.
Gazette: Tell me about Normandy.
LaCounte: On the second day, I landed on the Seventh of June. It was foggy. You know, different ones ask and different articles of people thought of the chaos on the beach, you are so damn scared that you don't see any chaos on the beach, all you're thinking of is your own hide and getting the hell off the beach. I saw some destruction, absolutely. Quite a bit of it really. But, nothing like I've read others claim to have seen. But, I could run pretty fast, too.
Gazette: Tell me about about the build-up?
LaCounte: We didn't know one thing. We pulled in a convoy from our position and we got shipping orders and we pulled in the convoy and it was about 30 miles to the ports and it was 30 miles, at least.
Gazette: You knew something was happening.
LaCounte: We knew what was happening but we didn't have any word of any part of it.
Gazette: They loaded you on ships?
LaCounte: They loaded us on LST (landing ship tank).
Gazette: What are those landing ships like?
LaCounte: Crowded? Yeah. You better believe they're crowded. And then I had gone to school in South Hampton to waterproof those vehicles. My jeep when I landed, I was the lead jeep off the LST. When I landed, you couldn't see the Jeep. It was underwater completely. I was sitting in water up to here (motions to his neck). It would run as long as you keep it running. If you stop it, then water goes up the tailpipe.
Gazette: Is that nerve wracking?
LaCounte: You can see in just a while you'll be out of that water.
Gazette: Your crowded in there, was it cold?
LaCounte: No, it wasn't cold, but it was so foggy that you couldn't see anything. On the day of the initial landing, when they started to clearing off, you couldn't imagine the ships around you — as far as you could see in any direction you could see ships. You could see that plain, when you got on the beach, you couldn't see anything because you were so damn scared.
Gazette: I have heard that you get tunnel vision. Is that true?
LaCounte: Kind of. Right. You see a path and when I landed, when I drove off the jeep. My gun crews followed me — all of them. The captain was with me. He said, "Keep going! Keep going! Keep going!" He was yelling at me. But there was nothing else to do but keep going. So, I saw there were two German barracks that were on fire up there. I thought, "There must be a trail or something close to those barracks." So, I headed over that way with the Jeep and everyone following me and the captain, "Keep going! Keep going! Keep going!" And when I got there, there was a trail leading up to the top of the plateau above. I just got on that trail and as soon as we found space big enough to set our guns up, the captain said, "Stop here." We started setting our guns up because our job at that time was to protect the beach. So, right away we got our guns set up. We were only there two days and they had moved away far enough that we moved to Cannes.