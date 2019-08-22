{{featured_button_text}}
Hail bounces off a roof near Veterans Park in Billings on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

A storm blew into the Billings area around 7 p.m., downing power lines and dropping hail over the West End and midtown.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for central Yellowstone County and south-central Montana until 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

Rainwater forms rivers through a layer of hail on Harvard Avenue during a storm in Billings on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

The severe thunderstorm was located over Billings' Heights and moving northeast at 15 mph around 7 p.m.

The advisory warned of 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail.

Hail damage to vehicles was expected with the storm, as well as wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.

On the West End, on Billings Gazette photographer spotted pea-sized hail.

Areas impacted included Billings, Lockwood, Shepherd, Huntley and Billings' Heights.

The weather service advised people move to interior rooms on the lowest floor of the building they are in during the storm.

The storm seemed to hit suddenly, leaving hundreds without power in Billings' midtown, according to NorthWestern Energy's outage map.

