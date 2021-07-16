Storm causes wildfires south of Pryor Creek Golf Club

Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a storm-caused wildfire in an area south of the Pryor Creek Golf Club east of Billings Friday evening.
The Buffalo Fire was estimated between 300-400 acres as of 7:45 p.m., Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services coordinator K.C. Williams said.
Strong winds with gusts up to 45 mph blew through the Arrow Creek area Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service office in Billings.
The winds picked up a metal roof from an unoccupied home along Shooter's Bluff Trail, blowing the metal debris into a power line, Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Harrison Gillen said on scene.
The line began arcing, setting a nearby field filled with unused equipment on fire.
By 6 p.m., the field of equipment was fully engulfed, and multiple homes were in danger. There were no confirmed reports of structure loss as of Friday evening.
The fire spread along a ridge south of White Buffalo Road, and a helicopter was dropping water on the spreading spot fires.
Emergency crews from across Yellowstone County responded to the scene, and Pryor Creek Road was blocked to non-resident traffic.
Yellowstone County DES send out a Code Red to residents within a 1-mile radius of the fire with an evacuation warning, Williams said, and county deputies went door-to-door.
As mutual aid from across the county poured in along Pryor Creek Road to help, Gillen commended the community for helping in the initial attack.
"Luckily this is a tight-knit community out here," he said. Neighbors pitched in however they could, with bulldozers and personal water tanks some of the first on the scene. "Everyone's sacrificing their own water to help out."
A separate fire, named the Arrow Creek fire, was burning to the east of the Buffalo fire. As of 7:45 p.m., the fire was estimated at about 100 acres "and growing," Williams said.
Crews were also headed to that fire, and the cause was unknown as of Friday evening.