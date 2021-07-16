Storm causes wildfires south of Pryor Creek Golf Club

Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a storm-caused wildfire in an area south of the Pryor Creek Golf Club east of Billings Friday evening.

The Buffalo Fire was estimated between 300-400 acres as of 7:45 p.m., Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services coordinator K.C. Williams said.

Strong winds with gusts up to 45 mph blew through the Arrow Creek area Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service office in Billings.

The winds picked up a metal roof from an unoccupied home along Shooter's Bluff Trail, blowing the metal debris into a power line, Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Harrison Gillen said on scene.

The line began arcing, setting a nearby field filled with unused equipment on fire.

By 6 p.m., the field of equipment was fully engulfed, and multiple homes were in danger. There were no confirmed reports of structure loss as of Friday evening.

The fire spread along a ridge south of White Buffalo Road, and a helicopter was dropping water on the spreading spot fires.

Emergency crews from across Yellowstone County responded to the scene, and Pryor Creek Road was blocked to non-resident traffic.