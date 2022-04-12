Storm closes I-94, motorists asked to stay off roads

The Montana Department of Transportation has closed I-94 from Billings to the North Dakota Border and issued severe travel conditions for all of I-90 to Wyoming among other highways in response to heavy snow fall Tuesday.

The Montana Highway Patrol alerted the public of the closures on their Facebook page a little after 3:30 p.m. The post said the closures would go into effect at 4 p.m., but did not say when the roads would reopen.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office asked motorists to stay home and keep off the roads, if possible.

"YCSO has been assisting Highway Patrol all day with accidents and slide offs," read the post. "If your traveling out of town please check Montana DOT website (mdt.mt.gov) as there are multiple road closures. I-90 at WY state line. I-94 at ND state line. I-94 Hysham Hills, US 212 Lame Deer to Broadus."

Heavy snows fell across Eastern Montana all day Tuesday and up to another 6 inches are forecast through the night around Glendive. MDT described it as "extremely heavy snowfall" prompting the closure.

North Dakota similarly closed I-94 at its border with Montana east to Jamestown. The state's department of transportation said travel between Mandan and Bismarck will remain open. The total road closure stretches over 500 miles across both states.

For a complete list of closures and alerts across Montana go to https://www.mdt.mt.gov/travinfo/alerts.aspx. Travelers can get updated road conditions by dialing 511 as well.

