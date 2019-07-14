It's a good thing that Arnie and Teri Kirschenheiter work with large, sturdy pieces of metal.
The Missoula-area couple who run Rusty Bloomers were able to ride out Saturday's storm at Summerfair without seeing damage to their garden art, and heavy weights and strong ties held their tent in place.
Others weren't so lucky; the jeweler next the Rusty Bloomers packed up and left after her tent and merchandise were damaged Saturday, the Kirschenheiters said.
Even without the storm, the winds of change were blowing at Summerfair this year. The venue for the 41st version of the region's largest arts and crafts show moved from Veterans Park to the Rimrock Mall parking lot.
The move was made in part to address issues like parking, accessibility, and after-hours security at the Yellowstone Art Museum fundraiser.
"We have to be accessible," museum executive director Bryan Knicely said, citing issues like barrier-free entrances and wheelchair-friendly walkways.
On that front, the move was definitely a win; both Knicely and vendors reported seeing far more people who use wheelchairs than in past years.
Knicely also said attendees were taking advantage of kids' activities housed inside the air-conditioned mall. Temperatures climbed into the mid-90s for the weekend, creating hot conditions on the parking lot pavement.
Some vendors were still reporting good sales, regardless of whether they were happy with the location, Knicely said.
Rusty Bloomers was one of those vendors. Teri Kirschenheiter said that they didn't think that the venue change was the right move, but they still were happy to have a slot at Summerfair.
The company has built a base of customers over its nine years attending the event and others across the state, which helped buoy their sales. But overall attendance was definitely down, Kirschenheiter said.
"The park was just such a family setting," she said.
Knicely said the event hadn't totaled any attendance figures Sunday afternoon. The entrance fee was waived Sunday after the storm. The price of admission was $5 for adults and children older than 6. Weekend passes, which included admission for two adults and up to three children older than 6 for the three-day festival, were $25.
Some vendors expressed concerns before the event about being unable to secure tents in the event of high winds; in previous years they were able to stake their tents more securely in grass.
When Saturday's storm — which carried 50-plus mile per hour gusts, according to the National Weather Service — rolled in, "we rode out the first storm holding on to tents for people," Knicely said.
Several tents were blown over, and some vendors' merchandise was damaged, he said. Some decided to bail on the festival's last day Sunday.
"Most people are still here," he said.
Sunday's crowd around noon was sparse. About 45 vendors remained, and about five food trucks. Previous years' events had consistently attracted about 100 vendors. This year, about 75 vendors signed up.
Booth rentals cost $325 to $500, depending on registration deadlines.
It's unclear how fewer vendors and the waived entrance fee affected fundraising revenue.
Organizers had said they hoped to attract 10,000 people and raise $35,000, after expenses. Funds also come from food vendor rentals and direct sponsorships.
Knicely said the committee that runs Summerfair considers changes each year and would do the same for next year's event.
The group was already thinking about changing the date; Summerfair falls on the same weekend as several other Montana events, like the Montana Folk Festival in Butte.
Possible new dates could be the last weekend in June, or a week later than Summerfair's current weekend in July.
Those conversations will include location, Knicely said.
"It's not anyone's individual decision," he said. "It's always about making sure that it's the right kind of venue for everybody. It's a balancing act."
Knicely said most art shows are held on streets, but some vendors, including Rusty Bloomers, said they usually participate in shows in parks.
Ultimately, regardless of venue, Summerfair's following and name recognition are still a powerful draw for vendors who have limited opportunities to showcase their wares.
The Kirschenheiters said that they hoped the event could strike a balance with a park-like atmosphere that still was easily accessible.
"We'll support them wherever they go," Arnie Kirschenheiter said.