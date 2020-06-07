Storm drops heavy rain on George Floyd rally in Billings

Stonebraker said she works in child care and has CPR and other emergency medical training. She said she attended the event in part because she wanted to prevent casualties seen in other cities.

Being pregnant really makes you think about the world you’re bringing a child into, she said.

Stonebraker said she was scheduled to speak at the event.

Meanwhile, the crowd took a knee in solidarity.

The event joined a wave of protests throughout the nation since an unarmed black man, George Floyd, was killed in police custody May 25 in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police officers detained Floyd, who lost his job the same as 25 million other Americans during the outbreak of COVID-19, after he apparently tried to pay for cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill.

During his arrest, Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground and put his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck while he lay face-down on the ground, hands behind his back. He remained there with the officer on his throat for more than eight minutes.