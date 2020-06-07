Storm drops heavy rain on George Floyd rally in Billings

7 Day Forecast
Update 4 p.m.:
The storm thinned the crowd considerably, but a few dozen people remain at the Yellowstone County Courthouse.
A reporter witnessed at least one argument between George Floyd ralliers and a group of people who attended with weapons.
Some older folks and at least one organizer stepped in to de-escalate this argument. Groups have backed off but are now a little closer again. pic.twitter.com/cQMisCd2rh— Michael Kordenbrock (@BGKord) June 7, 2020
Then, a group of George Floyd ralliers and some of the armed attendees knelt together and prayed.
Prayer brings some counter protesters/armed people together with protesters at the Justice for George Floyd and BIPOC protest in Billings. pic.twitter.com/6pJPAFpiYx— Michael Kordenbrock (@BGKord) June 7, 2020
People then circled up around a man with a boom box wearing a bear costume who began to dance.
A man in a bear costume brought a boom box and this turned into a dance circle. Protesters, counter protesters and armed people have circled up. Now everyone is singing amazing grace. pic.twitter.com/skX1XqSNLK— Michael Kordenbrock (@BGKord) June 7, 2020
Update 3:15:
A few dozen protesters continued to march through pouring rain and pea-sized hail in downtown Billings.
Dozens of marchers continuing in pouring rain that was preceded by pea sized hail. A few lighting strikes as well. Speakers at courthouse lawn continuing as well. Some taking shelter, seems like many have dispersed. pic.twitter.com/zFBWpN6RDY— Michael Kordenbrock (@BGKord) June 7, 2020
Others lay down in the street on their stomach, continuing to protest through the rain.
Protesters are now laying down on the sidewalk and street amid a pretty good downpour. Rain has let up a bit but it’s still coming down pretty fast. pic.twitter.com/upXSv0rmKC— Michael Kordenbrock (@BGKord) June 7, 2020
The rain blew through downtown and lasted about 20 minutes.
The storm significantly thinned the crowd by 3:15 p.m.
The storm brought half-inch hail, heavy rainfall and lightning northeast through Yellowstone County, according to the NWS Billings Twitter feed.
"If you are in the path of these storms, take cover inside!" meteorologists advised.
313 pm MDT 6/7/2020: Half inch hail, heavy rainfall and lightning continue moving NE through Yellowstone County. If you are in the path of these storms, take cover inside! #mtwx #thunderstorm pic.twitter.com/Dp1NE8HGKK— NWS Billings (@NWSBillings) June 7, 2020
Update: 3:10 p.m.
Protesters continued to march for at least 30 minutes as storm clouds moved overhead.
Rain began to fall on downtown about 3 p.m., and lightning could be seen.
The National Weather Service office on Billings' West End reported hail and heavy rain about 3 p.m.
"Our office on the West End of Billings is getting hail up to half an inch and very heavy rain," according to the office's Twitter account.
Weather pic.twitter.com/VeREYNKctY— Phoebe Tollefson (@PhoebeTollefson) June 7, 2020
The storm was expected to last until about 3:25 p.m., traveling eastward, according to the National Weather Service office in Billings.
There is lightning with this storm, and hail is also a threat, so people were advised to take cover.
Update 2:50 p.m.:
A large group of protesters splintered off from the main rally at the courthouse to march through downtown Billings.
Large group of protesters now northbound on North 27th Street, turning left into 3rd Ave. Some people remain at the official protest listening to speakers at the courthouse. I just happened to be walking next to someone with sublime on a handheld speaker. pic.twitter.com/N11604dYSG— Michael Kordenbrock (@BGKord) June 7, 2020
Meanwhile, back at the courthouse lawn, the crowd of protesters again lay on their stomachs for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, which is the amount of time prosecutors say George Floyd lay on the ground as a police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck before he died.
Protesters chanted "I can't breathe" as they lay on the ground.
June 7, 2020
Update: 2:20 p.m.:
Alexis Cooper, a 19-year-old West High graduate heading into her sophomore year of college told stories of her family members encountering racism in Montana, "where evidently racism doesn’t happen.”
Cooper said she stands in solidarity with Native American brothers and sisters and asks white people to follow through on claims of being anti-racist, beginning with not condoning the racist comments they hear.
Another rally organizer, Taylor Arnold, also addressed the crowd, sharing how her 7-year-old son asked if what happened to Floyd would happen to him, too.
Arnold closed her remarks by asking the crowd “to say his name one time.”
The crowd responded “George Floyd” in unison.
Hundreds of people on the sidewalk and pavement of the streets of Billings at a protest for justice for George Floyd and BIPOC. Some chants of “No justice, no peace” pic.twitter.com/bre7wTVMI2— Michael Kordenbrock (@BGKord) June 7, 2020
Update: 2 p.m.:
On the outskirts of the crowd, Renee Stonebraker, 23, offered water to those in the crowd. She’s 14 weeks pregnant, and her blood type is A+, as she had written on her left arm in Sharpie. Her truck tailgate bore a sign that read “Street Medic.”
Stonebraker said she works in child care and has CPR and other emergency medical training. She said she attended the event in part because she wanted to prevent casualties seen in other cities.
Being pregnant really makes you think about the world you’re bringing a child into, she said.
Stonebraker said she was scheduled to speak at the event.
Meanwhile, the crowd took a knee in solidarity.
Folks just finished taking a knee on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn at the Justice for George Floyd and BIPOC protest in Billings, Montana. pic.twitter.com/dXIESGvAys— Michael Kordenbrock (@BGKord) June 7, 2020
The event joined a wave of protests throughout the nation since an unarmed black man, George Floyd, was killed in police custody May 25 in Minneapolis.
Minneapolis police officers detained Floyd, who lost his job the same as 25 million other Americans during the outbreak of COVID-19, after he apparently tried to pay for cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill.
During his arrest, Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground and put his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck while he lay face-down on the ground, hands behind his back. He remained there with the officer on his throat for more than eight minutes.
Although a medical examiner determined that he died of a heart attack during his arrest, an independent autopsy commissioned by the Floyd family ruled that he died of asphyxiation. Both reports ruled the manner of his death as a homicide.
Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's killing, and three other officers at the scene have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. All four officers seen on video at the scene have since been fired.
The death of the 34-year-old black man while in police custody has sparked days of protests across the country and globe. Protesters have filled the streets of the United States' largest cities. In places like New York, St. Louis and Washington, D.C., peaceful demonstrations have turned violent, and the Associated Press tallied at least 9,300 arrests as of Wednesday.
In Montana and Wyoming, protests have taken place in Missoula; Helena; Red Lodge; Whitefish; and Casper, Wyoming, among other places.
Update 1:40 p.m.:
Rally organizer Amber Palmer addressed the large crowd on the courthouse lawn, thanking people for keeping the protest peaceful and encouraging that to continue.
“This crowd is overwhelming in so many ways, and it’s all positive," she said before an opening prayer.
One of the first speakers at the event was Samuel Enemyhunter, who drew connections between the Black Lives Matter movement and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Missing and Murdered Indigenous People movements.
"Native people, we have been fighting since 1492," he said. " ... We have got to a point where tribes throughout the nation have gone extinct, but we are still here fighting because of our ancestors."
Speaker Samuel Enemyhunter kicks things off by asking crowd to remember we are on Crow land pic.twitter.com/1K9R1PTU3Q— Phoebe Tollefson (@PhoebeTollefson) June 7, 2020
He also told the crowd they have gathered on Crow territory.
"We will not be intimidated by people walking around with their guns," he said.
Protests such as the one Sunday in Billings have garnered national attention, and in some cities have ended in violence. Several people attended Sunday's rally openly armed.
Hundreds gathered on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn ahead of the Justice for George Floyd rally in Billings on Sunday.
The event was set to begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, and more than 1,000 people on Facebook committed to attending.
Plenty of honks on n. 27th pic.twitter.com/9d7WkJDYR0— Phoebe Tollefson (@PhoebeTollefson) June 7, 2020
Protesters chanted "Black lives matter" as they waited for programmed events to begin before 1 p.m.
Here’s the scene at the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn in downtown Billings where a protest for George Floyd and BIPOC officially starts in 15 min. Call and response chant going on of “Black lives!” followed by “Matter!” pic.twitter.com/02gYcIpuKu— Michael Kordenbrock (@BGKord) June 7, 2020
Now chants of “No justice, no peace!” on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn in downtown Billings, MT. Lots of honking as cars pass. Haven’t been able to estimate crowd size yet, but this is the largest protest crowd I’ve seen in my five years reporting in Billings. pic.twitter.com/2BakLfLCgV— Michael Kordenbrock (@BGKord) June 7, 2020
