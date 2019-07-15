After two days of severe storm warnings in a row, Billings will again likely be in the path of thunderstorms Monday.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for scattered storms, including a few that could be severe, with the strongest occurring during the late afternoon or evening.
Other than a cool down into the mid-80s, "it looks like a carbon copy of yesterday," said weather service meteorologist Bob Setzensand.
Storms will likely continue through Tuesday before a shift to a drier weather pattern that's more typical of mid-July in Billings.
The Billings Logan International Airport recorded about a half inch of rain in Sunday's storms, putting the monthly total at 1.49 — about twice as much rain as Billings usually gets through this point in July.
Sunday's storms also included hail through much of the Billings area, with the largest reports posted by the Weather Service reaching one inch in diameter.