Anas Blaly was 15 when he left Syria with his sick mother to seek asylum in Germany.
He traveled through the Mediterranean Sea, Greece, Hungary, Austria and eventually reached a refugee camp in Germany.
After living in Germany for three years, working and studying while on a visa, he became fluent in German and English and began attending college. He’s planning to start an apprenticeship with a business and work his way toward professional school.
However, Blaly struggles with the trauma of resettling as a refugee, and was able to tell his story to a group of Montana State University Billings students in May.
The students interviewed about 20 Syrians who are seeking asylum in Germany for the Syrian Refugee Storytelling Project. Their encounters were filmed and transcribed, and with additional funding, project members are looking to release a documentary.
Sarah Keller, an MSUB faculty member who leads the project, said that everyone’s story was different and unique.
“(Blaly) feels like he’s got two identities, his life before age 15 and his life after,” Keller said. “He feels like one of the biggest challenges was making friends and really trying to understand people in Germany.”
Keller and a few of her students plan to present their project during the Strangers to Neighbors event hosted by Billings Sanctuary Rising on Friday. The event, which will take place at Billings Public Library, will feature speakers and experts on immigration and refugee resettlement from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Billings Sanctuary Rising started three years ago and works to advocate for immigrant and refugee communities in the area.
You have free articles remaining.
“They end up being families who have their own struggles,” Mike Mulberry with Billings Sanctuary Rising said. “They have a very different culture and a very different way of understanding life at times, but nonetheless, that adds color and texture to our lives rather than taking away from our lives as many people think.”
Keller said that five MSUB students spent two weeks interviewing refugees about their barriers to immigration and acculturation with help from the Aschaffenburg University of Applied Sciences and the Global Health Equity Foundation.
Jeannine Mazel, a senior at MSUB studying psychology and media studies, said that refugees talked about traumatic experiences in Syria with an unusual calm.
“Like how we would talk about the rain, it’s to be expected,” Mazel said. “It’s hard to hear people talk about these horrible, hard things like it’s just everyday and it’s their normal. That’s one of the things that hit the hardest.”
Many spent, or are still spending, months or even years in refugee camps or asylums in Germany.
Mazel is still working on the project today, and plans to return to Germany next year to do more research and interviews for a play that brings more awareness to the Syrian refugee cause.
She wants to attend grad school and do research on global interactions in the future.
Keller said that another storytelling project may take place in Macedonia next year.
“The goal was really to shed light on some common myths about refugees and immigrants in this country as well as in Europe by capturing true stories of individuals living through the difficulties of transition from a war-torn country and going through the process of resettlement in a western nation,” Keller said. “They forged life-long friendships with many of these young people who were mostly Syrian, but also from other Arabic speaking countries.”