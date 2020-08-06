Strawberry Festival canceled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 29th annual Strawberry Festival, which typically occurs in June, and this year had been postponed for Sunday, Sept. 13, has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual festival is coordinated by the Downtown Billings Alliance, an organization made up of multiple nonprofits that promote and advocate for a vital city center through programmatic and place-making elements like event management, public art, green space development, business development and downtown beautification projects.

In a press release announcing the cancellation, Lindsay Richardson, events director at DBA, said, “This choice did not come easily however we feel this is the best decision for our downtown community and for the continued efforts to do our part to slow the spread of the virus. ”

For more information about the DBA and its events, downtownbillings.com.