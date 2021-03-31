Strawberry Festival will return to Downtown Billings in July

After canceling last year due to COVID-19, the 30th Downtown Strawberry Festival is back on, scheduled to take place in Downtown Billings under Skypoint at North Broadway and Second Avenue North on July 10 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This year's festival will include approximately 100 booths from local retailers, non-profit organizations and arts and crafts merchants from around the region. The public can expect plenty 'Made in Montana' goods, free kids activities, balloon twisters, live entertainment throughout the festival closure, and a wide variety of cuisine and beverages hosted by local and regional food trucks.

The event will also feature a 50/50 raffle to help raise money for Business Improvement District (BID) downtown public art projects.

“The feedback we hear almost every year is that the community wants more berries at the Strawberry festival, which makes sense, so this year we are making sure there are more berries," said Lindsay Richardson, community engagement and events director with the DBA. "There will be pallets of fresh Montana sourced berries, from Garden Avenue Greenhouse, available for purchase right at Skypoint and we’re making plans to make it much easier for the public to spot all of the merchants, store fronts, restaurants, and food trucks offering strawberry and berry products,” Richardson said.