Strawberry Festival will return to Downtown Billings in July

After canceling last year due to COVID-19, the 30th Downtown Strawberry Festival is back on, scheduled to take place in Downtown Billings under Skypoint at North Broadway and Second Avenue North on July 10 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
This year's festival will include approximately 100 booths from local retailers, non-profit organizations and arts and crafts merchants from around the region. The public can expect plenty 'Made in Montana' goods, free kids activities, balloon twisters, live entertainment throughout the festival closure, and a wide variety of cuisine and beverages hosted by local and regional food trucks.
The event will also feature a 50/50 raffle to help raise money for Business Improvement District (BID) downtown public art projects.
“The feedback we hear almost every year is that the community wants more berries at the Strawberry festival, which makes sense, so this year we are making sure there are more berries," said Lindsay Richardson, community engagement and events director with the DBA. "There will be pallets of fresh Montana sourced berries, from Garden Avenue Greenhouse, available for purchase right at Skypoint and we’re making plans to make it much easier for the public to spot all of the merchants, store fronts, restaurants, and food trucks offering strawberry and berry products,” Richardson said.
There are a number of COVID-19 precautions planned for the event, including:
- Multiple hand washing stations
- More spacing between merchant booths for more festival space and less crowding.
- The most up to date CDC public health recommendations will be encouraged for all in attendance (ie. mask wearing, social distancing, and washing hands often).
- There will not be a 60-foot strawberry shortcake.
In the past a 60-foot-long shortcake would be assembled by the Chefs and Cooks Association of Montana under Skypoint the morning of the festival.
“We know the Strawberry Shortcake has been a long-time community tradition that will be missed by many this year. The Chefs and Cooks Association of Montana and our DBA team hope that this tradition will one day return to the festival," Richardson said.
The Strawberry Festival is a free community event, hosted by the Downtown Billings Alliance (DBA) with the support of their co-host sponsor, Montana Brewing Company and event sponsors; The Zone 96.3, My Classic Hits 105.9, Planet 106.7, and KSky Country 95.1.
For more information on the event visit downtownbillings.com