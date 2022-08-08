Street maintenance costs to go up in Billings as council eliminates arterial street construction fees

Billings residents will see a change in the amount they pay to the city's Street Maintenance District, an increase on average of 3.5%.

The rate change comes from the Billings City Council's decision to eliminate the arterial street construction fees it collects from residents and instead collect all road improvement fees through its Street Maintenance District.

The elimination of the arterial construction fees was the easy part; council approved the move unanimously. The challenge was figuring out how to structure the new Street Maintenance District fees so that they were fair to homeowners on big and small lots, and owners of commercial property.

On average, a Billings resident paid $53.76 a year in arterial street construction fees and $129.83 in Street Maintenance District fees.

Under the new fee structure approved in a 9-2 vote by council Monday night, homeowners will see their Street Maintenance District fees increase by 3.5% averaged across the city. In practice, depending on the size of the lot on which the homeowner lives, those fees might increase or decrease, sometimes dramatically.

Council members Roy Neese and Pam Purinton were the two dissenting votes.

With the new fee structure, those who live on a 2,500 square-foot parcel will see their Street Maintenance District fees go from $47.50 a year to $48.99 a year. Those who live on a 10,000 square-foot parcel will see that fee jump from $187.74 a year to $195.96 a year.

Fees go up incrementally as lot sizes increase until they reach one acre, at which point council set a cap of $587.88.

So for example, a homeowner living on a 75,807 square-foot lot — just under two acres — would see their fees decrease from $1,069.36 a year to $587.88 a year.

Council members grappled for more than an hour on how to make the fee structure a little more balanced, but each scenario either increased fees dramatically for those living on tiny lots or decreased fees dramatically for those living on enormous lots.

Hanging over much of the debate was a cost of services study that the council plans to implement later this year. The study will look at what Billings residents should be paying for city services depending on variables like what kind of housing they occupy and how much property their housing sits on.

Once the study is complete, council members believe they'll have more specific data and thus better information on which they can set fees for residents, leaving open the option of adjusting Street Maintenance District fees next year.