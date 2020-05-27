String of fires in midtown Billings under investigation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Billings Fire Department officials continued Wednesday investigating a string of Tuesday night fires, some of which may have been arson, in the Terry Park area.

The fires began around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Howard Avenue and Fourth Street West when a small ignited patch of grass burned an adjacent wooden fence, according to media release by Billings Deputy Fire Marshal Tyrone Morgan. That fire caused an estimated $600 in property damage.

Ten minutes later, a second fire engulfed a car in the alley of the 400 block of Miles Avenue, causing about $5,000 in property damage, according to Morgan. The car was insured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Three trash bins were also on fire nearby in the same alley, causing about $3,000 damage.

At around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, two more trash bins were reported on fire at Fifth Street West and Cook Avenue, causing about $2,000 damage.

No one was injured, and it was unclear Wednesday whether the incidents were related. Billings Fire Capt. Chris Lowe said Tuesday night the trash bin fires and car fire in the alley may have been arson, but the investigation continues.