A slightly cooler weekend could bring some thunderstorms to the Billings area and Southeastern Montana, according to the National Weather Service.
Billings will see a Friday high of 88 degrees, with a 50% chance of rainfall throughout the day. The overnight low is 61 degrees with a 40% chance of thunderstorms and rain before midnight.
The weekend looks to be similar with slightly cooler temperatures. Saturday sees a high of 80, and Sunday should be around 79 degrees, according to NWS in Billings.
Both days have a 50% chance of rain during the afternoon. The overnight lows for Saturday and Sunday are 59 and 56 degrees.
NWS in Billings also issued a hazardous weather outlook for for portions of Southeastern Montana for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
On Friday the outlook is mostly aimed at areas from Miles City to Broadus. It warns of strong thunderstorms that could bring strong wind gusts, and pea to quarter sized hail.
The Saturday and Sunday outlook warns that severe to strong thunderstorms with wind gusts and potential for hail are possible in any of the following counties throughout the afternoon and evenings:
- Wheatland
- Golden Valley
- Musselshell
- Treasure
- Rosebud
- Custer
- Powder River
- Stillwater
- Sweet Grass
- Yellowstone
- Big Horn
- Park
- Carbon
- Fallon
- Carter