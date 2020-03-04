Strong winds damage Beartooth Elementary roof

High winds Wednesday morning blew a section of roof off Beartooth Elementary School in the Billings Heights shortly before 11 a.m.

Students were moved to a different part of the building, away from the damaged roof, and facilities staff with Billings Public Schools were sent to school.

The damaged portion of roof was made of styrofoam and sheet metal, Superintendent Greg Upham said.

Some dust did come down when the roof was damaged, but Upham did not believe there was any asbestos in the debris.

Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service in Billings was expecting sustained winds between 35 and 45 miles per hour, with gusts over 65 mph. A red flag warning was issued for Yellowstone County along with parts of central and southeastern Montana.

