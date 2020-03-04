You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Strong winds damage Beartooth Elementary roof
alert featured

Strong winds damage Beartooth Elementary roof

From the Complete coverage: High winds blow through Billings series
{{featured_button_text}}
Beartooth Elementary

School staff members pick up pieces the damaged roof at Beartooth Elementary as high winds continued in the Billings area on Wednesday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

High winds Wednesday morning blew a section of roof off Beartooth Elementary School in the Billings Heights shortly before 11 a.m.

Students were moved to a different part of the building, away from the damaged roof, and facilities staff with Billings Public Schools were sent to school.

The damaged portion of roof was made of styrofoam and sheet metal, Superintendent Greg Upham said. 

Some dust did come down when the roof was damaged, but Upham did not believe there was any asbestos in the debris.

Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service in Billings was expecting sustained winds between 35 and 45 miles per hour, with gusts over 65 mph. A red flag warning was issued for Yellowstone County along with parts of central and southeastern Montana.

0
1
4
3
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News