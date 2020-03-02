Strong winds, dry grasses creating high wildfire risk through Wednesday

Signs of spring are popping up in Eastern Montana — sunshine, high winds and their less-welcome companion, early fire weather.

The National Weather Service is warning that strong winds and low humidity through Wednesday will be a recipe for wildfires to start and spread. A red flag warning was issued for Garfield County and parts of Petroleum, Phillips and Valley counties.

Winds around Billings are forecast to gust up to 50 miles per hour, with relative humidity in the teens and 20s.

"That combined with the fact that we've got dead grass out there that has lost its snow cover kind of present the opportunity for any grass fire to spread quickly," said Billings National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Chambers.

Human activities are the largest threat for starting fires with no thunderstorms in the forecast. That includes hot vehicle undercarriages that can spark grass, dragging chains, outdoor welding, and agricultural burning, Chambers said.

"The wind kicks up, and then it gets out of control," he said.

So far, it doesn't appear that wind gusts will reach the 60 mph threshold required for a red flag warning in Yellowstone County, but if the forecast changes, "it's not out of the question," Chambers said.