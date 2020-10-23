Struggling to keep up, Yellowstone County plans to seek CDC help with contact tracing

"So multiple, brief interactions could result in people being named a close contact, which means they need to go into quarantine. That has very significant implications for the number of people who get quarantined."

As of Monday, the county had more than 300 cases that had yet to be assigned to contact tracers. The backlog had been growing in the past few weeks and has resulted in delays, according to RiverStone.

RiverStone employs about 50 full-time contact tracers and Felton said to the city council Monday night that they need about 90. In late April, RiverStone had a team of 14 people working on contact tracing.

Thursday morning, the health officer said that if RiverStone was able to match the number of five contact tracers recommended per case by the COVID-19 information website COVID ActNow, the county would need about 490.

In mid-September RiverStone public information officer Barbara Schneeman said cases among children were being prioritized since school had resumed.

On average, she said, it takes about an hour to investigate a positive case. Beyond that, the time it takes to complete follow up is dependent on the number of contacts someone has. In some cases that process can take hours, Schneeman said in September.