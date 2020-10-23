Struggling Yellowstone County seeking CDC help with contact tracing

As Yellowstone County's contact tracers struggle to keep up with a surge of COVID-19 cases, the county health department has requested the help of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
County Health Officer John Felton said during a county health board meeting Thursday that RiverStone was working with state officials to request help from the CDC, which offers contact tracing assistance to help state, local, tribal and territorial agencies.
"Notwithstanding the fact that we have hired many, many people, we are really struggling to stay even close to kept up on timely case investigation and contact tracing," Felton said.
If the CDC sends a team to the county, Felton said that could help in two ways.
"It could just give us more bodies to get through the cases, but it also would bring in some additional expertise and maybe we could find better ways to manage our processes."
As of Oct. 19, the CDC had 14 people in Montana in response to COVID-19. The CDC field staff and deployments include three people sent to the Crow Tribe and three people deployed to the Blackfeet Tribe. A request for CDC assistance by the Northern Cheyenne Tribe has also been fulfilled, according to Jon Ebelt, a public information officer for DPHHS.
Nationally, the CDC has about 621 people sent to states to help with COVID-19 response.
The CDC notified the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services that resources are available, said the agency's John Ebelt.
Yellowstone County has had more than 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in October, which is more than twice the total cases the county had between March and the end of July.
A RiverStone press release Tuesday noted the 1,809 new cases reported in the county through the first 18 days of October "has nearly overwhelmed our local public health system."
Contact tracing is a longstanding public health strategy used to help "break the chain of transmission of infectious diseases and limit the spread of infections," according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.
Felton said a recent CDC change to the definition of a close contact is expected to affect the number of people identified from cases. The working definition of a close contact has been a person within six feet of someone with COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes.
The new guidance changes the definition to within six feet for 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period, he said.
"So multiple, brief interactions could result in people being named a close contact, which means they need to go into quarantine. That has very significant implications for the number of people who get quarantined."
As of Monday, the county had more than 300 cases yet to be assigned to contact tracers. The backlog had been growing for a few weeks resulting in delays, according to RiverStone. The longer it takes to complete contact tracing, the more potential the virus has to spread through people who may be unaware of an exposure that could have transmitted the virus to them.
Heading into September each positive case in the county had on average 3.5 close contacts, Felton said during a press conference last month. During the same press conference Felton urged people in light of ongoing contact tracing to answer their phones, set up their voicemail box and ensure it was empty.
RiverStone employs about 50 full-time contact tracers and Felton said to the city council Monday night that they need about 90 full-time contact tracers. In late April, RiverStone had a team of 14 people working on contact tracing.
"It's not a money issue," Felton told the council. "The issue is just pure number of bodies."
Thursday morning, the health officer said the county was far short of the recommended number of contact tracers per average daily new cases, according to COVID ActNow, a COVID-19 information website which has university affiliates including the Georgetown University Center for Global Health Science and Security, Stanford University Clinical Excellence Research Center, and Harvard Global Health Institute.
COVID ActNow recommends five contact tracers per average daily new cases. Felton said that with the county averaging about 98 cases a day, in order to meet that recommendation a total of 490 contact tracers would be needed for Yellowstone County.
In mid-September RiverStone public information officer Barbara Schneeman said cases among children were being prioritized since school had resumed.
On average, she said, it takes about an hour to investigate a positive case. Beyond that, the time it takes to complete follow up is dependent on the number of contacts someone has. In some cases that process can take hours, Schneeman said in September.
The pandemic-related burden on staff at RiverStone continues to exhaust people, according to Felton, who mentioned that he is worried about the increasing vitriol and aggression staff members are facing as they try to do their jobs.
People are questioning if RiverStone really cares about the community, according to Felton. He added that RiverStone is being told by some members of the public that everything needs to be shut down, and told by other members of the public that everything needs to be opened up.
"As I've told you before, we live in a world of COVID-19 where the good choices are gone," he said. "And now our options are which of the choices are the least harmful."
Felton said he hoped that if the county could get its COVID-19 numbers under control, that things might calm down.
The county Unified Health Command COVID-19 dashboard, which provides status updates for a variety of public health related categories deemed important to the county's ability to respond to COVID-19 cases, has the county's case investigation in the red, meaning operations are stressed and there are critical concerns.
That's just one of a several county statuses in the red, including health department capacity, regional impact, weekly average of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population and weekly average positivity rate.
The county last week averaged 67 cases a day per 100,000 population. Yellow status would be between 10 and 25 cases per 100,000 population.
For positivity rate last week, the county had a 16.7% rate. Yellow status is between 5 and 10%.
RiverStone's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Megan Littlefield noted that the county's positivity rate includes testing being done by employers and at long-term care facilities.
She said that breaking down the number of tests conducted at just RiverStone, St. Vincent Healthcare and the Billings Clinic, which primarily test symptomatic people, the positivity rate is close to 26% and has been for a couple of weeks. Before that, the rate had been somewhere between 16% and 17%.
"So what that means is that for people who have symptoms it's about one in four who are testing positive for COVID-19," Littlefield said.
As the ability to trace contacts is increasingly hampered, hospitals are still seeing high numbers of patients.
Both hospitals were more than 90% full last weekend and on Oct. 18 had a record high 119 COVID-19 patients hospitalized for care.
Currently the county is only publicly releasing information about the deaths of county residents, but Yellowstone County's hospitals serve a multi-state area that Felton has previously described as having a population of about 650,000 people.
Fifteen Yellowstone County residents have died in October because of COVID-19, many of them in county hospitals. Yet, Littlefield said when the deaths of non-county residents are taken into account, "almost on a daily basis someone is dying in either of the hospitals."
Still, Littlefield said that there is some indication that the overall mortality rate for COVID-19 is improving. She said looking back to the 1918 influenza pandemic, the second wave was more deadly than the first. With the COVID-19 pandemic, she said that doesn't appear to be the case so far.
"I think that our identification of the disease, our treatment of the disease...I think we've improved some of the techniques we're using, especially with people who are critically ill," she said.
She also said there has been some research suggesting that the ability of masks to reduce the amount of virus people are exposed to could be resulting in a less severe reaction when people do get infected.
Littlefield pointed specifically to the work of a doctor at the University of California San Francisco who is researching this topic.
"So I think that's very interesting to watch, and that's probably contributing,"she said.
In a story published online Tuesday, National Public Radio interviewed the authors of two peer-reviewed studies showing a drop in COVID-19 death rates among hospitalized patients. The authors put forward a variety of explanations, including improved care practices, masks reducing the initial viral dose infected people were exposed to and thus leading to a less severe illness, and the ability of hospitals to provide better patient care when they are not operating at maximum capacity.
Testing has slowed down, according to Littlefield. She said tests are now being turned around in between 48 and 72 hours, and that at the county testing site, people are being told results could take five days.
The state has provided the county with 1,000 rapid antigen tests, but Littlefield said they are less sensitive than PCR tests, and so planning is ongoing about how best to use them.
At this point they may be more suitable for symptomatic people, since the high rate of disease prevalence in the community would allow doctors more confidence in a diagnosis even with a less sensitive test, according to Littlefield.
"In a symptomatic population with a high pre-test probably for disease," she said, "which means you have high suspicion as you go into doing the test, we don't need to reconfirm a positive."
Negative antigen tests for someone symptomatic would need to be confirmed with a molecular or PCR test, according to Littlefield.
