Struggling Yellowstone County seeking CDC help with contact tracing

"So what that means is that for people who have symptoms it's about one in four who are testing positive for COVID-19," Littlefield said.

As the ability to trace contacts is increasingly hampered, hospitals are still seeing high numbers of patients.

Both hospitals were more than 90% full last weekend and on Oct. 18 had a record high 119 COVID-19 patients hospitalized for care.

Currently the county is only publicly releasing information about the deaths of county residents, but Yellowstone County's hospitals serve a multi-state area that Felton has previously described as having a population of about 650,000 people.

Fifteen Yellowstone County residents have died in October because of COVID-19, many of them in county hospitals. Yet, Littlefield said when the deaths of non-county residents are taken into account, "almost on a daily basis someone is dying in either of the hospitals."

Still, Littlefield said that there is some indication that the overall mortality rate for COVID-19 is improving. She said looking back to the 1918 influenza pandemic, the second wave was more deadly than the first. With the COVID-19 pandemic, she said that doesn't appear to be the case so far.