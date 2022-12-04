 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Study highlights economic impact of new access along lower Yellowstone River
alert top story topical

Study highlights economic impact of new access along lower Yellowstone River

  • 0

More public access along the lower Yellowstone River has the potential to generate an additional $5.3 million in local spending and could create more than 50 new jobs in the region.

“That is amazing,” said Beth Epely, executive director of Eastern Plains Economic Development Corp., during an online press conference highlighting the study. “If a new business moved into my town with 56 new jobs, that would be headline news.”

The figures are from an economic analysis — Recreation on the Lower Yellowstone River: An Economic Opportunity — prepared by Jeremy Sage of RRC Associates in Boulder, Colorado. The Lower Yellowstone Coalition, Business for Montana's Outdoors, Wild Montana and the Montana State Parks Foundation pitched in to pay for the $12,500 study.

Economic study

An economic analysis by Jeremy Sage highlights possible benefits of investing in public access along the lower Yellowstone River.

Coalition

The information is the latest step in the coalition’s push to acquire lands between Hysham and Sidney to increase public access to the Yellowstone River and, in the process, boost southeastern Montana’s tourism economy.

People are also reading…

“We’re pretty excited about the results of the economic study,” said Christine Whitlatch, who has helped shepherd the movement since 2020.

Economic impact

An economic impact study by Jeremy Sage calculates how investments in access along the lower Yellowstone River could boost southeast Montana's tourism economy through spending, wages and jobs.

Previous actions to boost tourism in the region have included a proposal in March by the State Parks and Recreation Board to pursue the purchase of four sites along the 160-mile stretch of river, including what is being eyed as a new state park west of Terry. Other successes are more signage to direct visitors to public access sites along the river, and a river guide produced by Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks highlighting the history of the region, along with river maps and a campground guide.

The endeavor was accelerated by $4 million in funding from FWP, proposed by then-Gov. Steve Bullock and approved by the 2021 Montana Legislature. The money is earmarked for acquisition of the four sites along the lower Yellowstone River, which were identified by a parks advisory board. The sites include: 350 acres to create the Wildcat Bend Wildlife Management Area in Rosebud County; 20 acres to create the Crackerbox fishing access site in Dawson County; another 20 acres in Prairie County known as Zero MT as part of a long-term easement for fishing access; and up to 700 acres of combined federal, state and private lands near the confluence of the Powder and Yellowstone rivers to build the Powder River Depot, the first unit of the Lower Yellowstone River State Park.

Title work on one of the properties revealed encumbrances that may make acquisition difficult, said FWP's Greg Lemon. "Due diligence work and discussions with landowners are ongoing for the remaining three."

The owners of eight other properties identified for possible acquisition have been contacted to gauge their interest, Lemon added. "Depending on those discussions, FWP will determine whether it’s appropriate to proceed with formal due diligence work on those."

Without the new access points, there are gaps ranging from 36 to 50 miles between campgrounds and boat launches on the lower Yellowstone River.

Water recreation

Water recreation has become increasingly popular on Montana's streams, including the Yellowstone River. Transferring some of that use farther downstream is the aim of a coalition of groups seeking to boost southeast Montana tourism.

The river

Epely said the Yellowstone River has long been an attraction to humans: first to Indigenous people attracted by the river’s rich wildlife, then to the Lewis and Clark Expedition seeking trade routes, eventually to settlers who tapped the water for the region’s now all-important agriculture, and finally to a route for railroads that helped foster the creation of the small towns that still exist in the region.

“So as we sit here today and hear lots about different facts, and figures and economic benefits, I want us to remember that there is magic in the water,” Epely said. “Specifically, in the lower Yellowstone River.”

The report noted southeast Montana, as a tourism region, generated more than $492 million in visitor spending in 2019 and supported more than 5,200 jobs. Those jobs sustain people in small communities who help create the fabric of Eastern Montana, Epely said.

In comparison, the study noted Montana’s total outdoor recreation economy, according to 2021 Bureau of Economic Analysis data, produced $1.1 billion in wages and salaries, or more than 26,000 jobs. Drilling down specifically to tourism, in 2021 more than 12.5 million visitors came to the state, spending $5.15 billion which supported 48,000 jobs.

Confluence of Powder and Yellowstone rivers

Near the confluence of the Powder and Yellowstone rivers is the site of a proposed new state park. The park is one of four areas between Hysham and Sidney being promoted for acquisition or easement to increase public access to the Yellowstone River.

Big draws

Among Montana tourists, Yellowstone and Glacier national parks are the two big draws, but visitors also cite open and uncrowded spaces — something Eastern Montana has plenty of — as attractions, along with mountains, forests, culture and history. Rivers were the chief appeal for only 2% of tourists surveyed, but were a secondary attraction for almost half of those visitors.

Allan Wright, who has run tours in Montana for almost two decades out of Red Lodge, said the state’s waterways are big attractions for tourists, but mainly as one-day whitewater adventures. Yet he said his company is considering adding multi-day river rafting trips to its offerings that now include things like hiking, mountain biking, wildlife watching and visits to Yellowstone and Glacier national parks.

“An example that comes to mind is rafting on the Green River in northeastern Utah,” he wrote in an email. “Access is from the town of Green River, population about 850, yet there are a number of companies running multi-day raft trips there. I think that type of tourism offering could work if the area chosen is beautiful.”

Montana tourism’s industry “struggles to get people into smaller towns and rural areas that are not gateways” to Yellowstone and Glacier, Wright added. “So getting people onto the Yellowstone in southeast Montana will be both a challenge and positive for the state.”

Although southeast Montana accounts for the third most in tourism spending in the state, more than 60% of that is concentrated in Yellowstone County. Dawson and Custer counties each accounted for about 13%. Dawson County features Makoshika State Park, which has seen continual visitation growth. Custer County is home to Miles City and the annual Bucking Horse Sale, a big attraction.

Alex Blackmer, of Wild Montana, said with increased access along the lower Yellowstone River there is a huge opportunity to redirect some of those Yellowstone County and Billings tourists to the surrounding areas.

“Eastern Montana has historically been too long in the background of these tourism and cultural recreation conversations,” Epely said. “By providing this essential infrastructure and access, we give opportunity for private industry to develop in the communities.”

Water sports

Interest in water sports like stand-up paddleboards, rafting and kayaking has seen a surge in recent years. Spending for the sports still trends below more expensive outdoor investments like motorboats and RVs.

Key connector

Brenda Maas, director of marketing at Visit Southeast Montana, said the river is the key connection across the vast region. Every day she drives over a bridge across the Yellowstone on her way to work, noting the parking area at a recently built fishing access site is usually full.

Brenda Maas

Director of Marketing at Visit Southeast Montana Brenda Maas is photographed beside the Yellowstone River near the Blue Creek fishing access site on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Brenda Maas

Director of Marketing at Visit Southeast Montana Brenda Maas is photographed beside the Yellowstone River near the Blue Creek fishing access site on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Boosting visitation to southeast Montana by 52,000 people a year may not sound like much, Maas said, but it would be huge to the many small communities in the region.

Whitlatch noted there has already been a steady growth in activities across the southeast corner of the state to cater to visitors, everything from a triathlon in Glendive to the designation of dark sky sites and the Dino Shindig in Ekalaka.

Epely said she’s lived most of her life in small towns in Eastern Montana.

“And I think that this place is worth investing in so that others can build their life, and build their businesses and raise their families in a place that they are passionate about,” she said.

“And I think that we should continue to preserve and protect and invest in such an incredible natural resource that we have right in our backyard.”

Open spaces

Open spaces and less crowding may be one of southeastern Montana's biggest attractions as visitation and population growth from the Zoom boom hits western Montana communities and their outdoor infrastructure.

Missoula paddleboarder Mike Richardson talks about his lightweight tent as he sets it up in Miles City.

Enticing tourists

From Wall Drug offering free ice water to attract tourists zooming through South Dakota’s badlands, to roadside menageries and flashy signs, businesses have long experimented with how best to attract tourists to spend their money. What entices outdoor adventurers, however, is entirely different and continually changing.

In 2011, the Montana Wilderness Association (now Montana Wild) produced a brochure touting the amenities of the Terry Badlands as a hiking area, and later mapped out other public lands in the region. The group has also led hikes to promote less-visited spots. That may resonate with visitors even more now as trailheads in western Montana become increasingly crowded.

The same is true of waterways in the western third of the state. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is wrestling with restricting recreation on the Madison River as use climbs. Displaced or dispirited locals have been seen towing their rafts and drift boats farther and farther east to avoid crowds.

Jeremy Sage, who authored an economic analysis for the Lower Yellowstone Coalition, noted water sports are increasingly more popular. Across the nation, the boating industry accounts for $37.2 billion in economic impact, according to the BEA, exceeded only by RVing – both of which saw boosts during the pandemic.

Other popular outdoor activities, ranked by economic impact, are: hunting, shooting and trapping ($18.4B); motorcycling and ATVing ($16.2B); equestrian activities ($12.2B); and fishing ($11.3B). Climbing, hiking and tent camping, along with biking, canoeing, kayaking, skiing and snowboarding, together account for $22.9 billion in economic impact.

How tourism will change in the years to come is uncertain. Especially considering that in eight years it is projected there will be 73.1 million U.S. citizens over the age of 65, meaning one out of every five people would be of retirement age. Will those retirees be looking for cushier outings? Or will they still be willing to rough it? How might the nation’s transition to electric vehicles affect domestic travel, or rising gas prices?

One thing is evident no matter where people travel in the West, public lands are a huge attraction. Visit the remote plateau above the Green River in eastern Utah on a spring day and you’ll find campers at every pullout, despite the lack of running water and outhouses. They are lured by the surrounding natural amenities – sandstone arches, deep desert canyons and expansive views. Could that be southeastern Montana’s future?

Sage noted such amenities aren't just attractive to tourists, but also to people relocating in a world where technology has allowed more employees to work remotely.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Soccer fans look to 2026 World Cup after U.S. elimination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News