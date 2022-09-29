Substance abuse coalition developing mobile crisis response team

A coalition of Billings community leaders said Thursday it is developing a mobile crisis response team to partner with police and others in situations where arrest and incarceration may not be the best alternative.

The coalition, Substance Abuse Connect (SAC), includes leaders from schools, health care, law enforcement, city and county government, treatment programs and others.

The mobile response team would include behavioral health specialists who could aid the person in distress, connect to services like treatment, counseling, housing and employment.

During the last three years, for example, SAC’s homeless outreach program has served 171 people, 59% of whom are currently housed and in recovery, the coalition said in a report it presented Thursday during a press conference in Billings.

“When people are in crisis the correct resources need to be sent,” said Lenette Kosovich, director of Rimrock Foundation, the region’s largest addiction treatment facility. “This way we can make a difference.”

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John is a member of SAC and has long advocated for alternatives to arrest for people in crisis. A crisis response team would help police with the kind of social work and mental health intervention they are not trained for.

In moments of crisis, police are often the first to respond. If the need is identified, the crisis response teams would take over and provide the proper care for the individual, allowing law enforcement to engage in other matters.

“The mobile crisis response team takes the initial responsibility of care off of the police department and puts it in the hands of the individuals who are trained and capable of handling these situations,” St. John said. “They then can get the correct treatment, care and help that they need and would not otherwise get.”

Other members of SAC include Jonathan McDermott from Billings Clinic, Billings School District 2 Superintendent Greg Upham, Billings City Administrator Chris Kukulski, RiverStone Health CEO John Felton, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder and others.

Since its founding, SAC has initiated education campaigns that have led to increased parent-to-child conversations over the dangers of drug and alcohol use, raised half the funds necessary to launch a Mobile Crisis Response Team and raised over $1 million towards investing in programs that help to transition inmates from jail to the community and prevent re-incarceration.

Prevention and treatment programs were at the forefront of the press conference.

Many preventative initiatives have begun or completed such as virtual ask a therapist, interventions with high risk populations both in school and at home and a comprehensive social media campaign that has reached both children and parents that highlight protective factors, healthy alternatives to alcohol and drugs and positive messages.

In July of this year, the suicide and crisis lifeline was launched to connect people who are struggling with substance abuse or mental health concerns to trained counselors that can help the individual begin their road to recovery. Now anyone can dial 988, and they will be connected to someone who will listen and help.

In schools, from 2017-2021 SAC reported that the percentage of high schoolers who reported using alcohol in the past 30 days dropped from 37.6% to 33.5%.

“This is a community issue,” said Upham. “We are in a war and I refuse to bend to this.”