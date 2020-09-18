Suicide Prevention Awareness events planned

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Yellowstone Valley will host two free community events on Sept. 25 and 26.

A remote Suicide Prevention Conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25 to present the work of community members and provide tools for suicide prevention.

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, the film “Not Alone” will be screened at the Babcock Theatre. After this film on teen depression, there will be a discussion with community mental health advocates.

Continuing education credits are available for educators, professional counselors and clinical social workers, according to a press release provided by RiverStone Health.

These coalition events are sponsored by RiverStone Health, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Montana, Billings Urban Indian Health & Wellness Center, St. Vincent Healthcare and Yellowstone Counseling Center.

To register for the conference or for more information, go to http://www.spcoalitionyv.org/conference. Information is also available by calling Sarah Music at RiverStone Health, 406-247-3273.

