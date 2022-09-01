 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suicide Prevention Coalition posting signs of hope

988 Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.

Posters designed by Montana State University art students sit on display during a press event Tuesday in Helena launching the Montana 988 Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Yellowstone Valley is working to raise awareness of the new three-digit suicide prevention hotline number: 988.

Yard signs will be posted throughout the community. The signs focus on Montanans who are at particularly high risk for suicide – veterans, youth, LGBTQ2S+, Native Americans and middle-aged men. The signs will be up through Sept. 30 for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

This yard sign campaign is supported and partially funded by RiverStone Health. The coalition also has partnered with Dog Tag Buddies, Ask in Earnest, Billings Urban Indian Health and Wellness Center, and 4Q6 Youth Alliance. All of these local organizations are working to build protective factors that will save lives from suicide in Yellowstone County.

Visit spcoalitionyv.org or Suicide Prevention Coalition of Yellowstone Valley on Facebook to see the sign designs and find out how to get involved in this campaign.

