The Yellowstone Art Museum is moving SummerFair 2023 indoors at the Metra.

The annual arts and crafts festival originally was planned for South Park, but due to the thunderstorms forecast this weekend, SummerFair has been moved to MetraPark.

SummerFair is scheduled to take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

"Due to concerns about the weather predictions for this weekend, we chose to move locations to provide shelter from the storms for our patrons and vendors," said Yellowstone Art Museum's Director of Advancement Precious McKenzie. "We would like to thank the amazing team at the Metra for helping us pivot so that our guests can have a safe and fun SummerFair."

SummerFair, now in its 45th year, is one of the most anticipated arts and crafts festivals in the region, featuring artisans from across the country. Artist booths at SummerFair include painting, pottery, art from nature, glass, wood, metal, fiber art, photography, body products, locally made products, and artisan foods.

SummerFair is a great place to find that unique gift for yourself or someone special while supporting artists and the Billings community. Food trucks, beer, an art education tent and community groups performing will also be there. On Friday evening, Reverend Slanky will perform from 5 to 8 p.m. From 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday Calvin and the Coal Cars will perform. Tickets are $5/per person. Children under 6 are free. Admission is free to YAM members.

SummerFair is a fundraiser for the museum while embodying the YAM's mission of enriching the community through interactive experiences and creative exchange while collaborating with community partners. The YAM is looking forward to partnering with the Metra.

"We are sad that we can't host SummerFair in South Park, but we want to keep our staff, vendors, and community safe and dry," said Molly Schiltz, the Yellowstone Art Museum's Events Coordinator.

More information on SummerFair can be found on the YAM's website artmuseum.org/engage/summerfair/.