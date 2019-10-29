Not In Our Town will host its next Summit on Justice, “Reimagining Public Safety: Increasing the Returns on Justice Investment,” at 10 a.m. on Saturday, at Grace United Methodist Church, 1935 Ave. B.
With a possible mill levy to fill the short-fall in the public safety budget, the event will offer discussions about what public safety means in our community; what the funding priorities are, and could be; and what accountability means, in terms of finance and accounting, and in human terms.
The symposium will also explore alternative approaches to public safety, discuss public safety challenges facing our community, and outline innovative solutions that can be implemented at a minimal cost. The idea of public safety as an investment is a common thread that will tie together the different approaches of the symposium’s speakers, according to a press release from organizers.
The Civil Liberties Defense Center will also present information about the rights of citizens when they are stopped by law enforcement officers.
The event is free and open to all ages. Lunch will be provided. No advance registration is required.
For more information, call Fitzgerald Clark at 406-371-1953 or Michaelynn Hawk at 406-479-3940, or go to niotbillings.org or indianpeoplesaction.org.