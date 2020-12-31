Sunday shooting turns fatal; police investigate as homicide

Police are now investigating a Sunday shooting at a residence on the South Side as a homicide.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released by the county coroner. Police described him as a 39-year-old man from Mississippi.

No arrests in the South Side shooting had been made as of Thursday morning, according to a press release from the Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley.

Early Sunday morning at about 2:52 a.m., police responded to the 2800 block of Third Avenue south, after receiving a report of a disturbance and shots fired, according to Wooley.

The man was found unconscious in the front yard of the South Side residence and was taken by ambulance for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Investigators are asking anyone with information related to the shooting to call the police department at 406-657-8473.

It was the second shooting to occur on Sunday.