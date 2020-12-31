Sunday shooting turns fatal; police investigate as homicide

Police are now investigating a Sunday shooting at a residence on the South Side as a homicide.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released by the county coroner. Police described him as a 39-year-old man from Mississippi.
No arrests in the South Side shooting had been made as of Thursday morning, according to a press release from the Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley.
Early Sunday morning at about 2:52 a.m., police responded to the 2800 block of Third Avenue south, after receiving a report of a disturbance and shots fired, according to Wooley.
The man was found unconscious in the front yard of the South Side residence and was taken by ambulance for treatment of a gunshot wound.
Investigators are asking anyone with information related to the shooting to call the police department at 406-657-8473.
It was the second shooting to occur on Sunday.
Earlier Sunday morning at Shooters Sports Bar Grill and Casino at 1600 Ave. D. In that incident, someone fired shots at the bar at about 1:20 a.m. Customers were inside at the time, according to police. No one was injured and as of Monday afternoon police had yet to identify a suspect.
Yellowstone County saw 19 homicides in 2020, or approximately one every three weeks.
The violent deaths mark a record since at least 2006, the earliest year for which complete data was available. The closest year, in 2015, saw 11 homicides, according to data from the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and the Billings Police Department.
