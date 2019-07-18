{{featured_button_text}}
Billings is looking at another mild summer day for Thursday. 

The forecast high for the day is 87, according to the National Weather Service. The day will be mostly sunny with clouds rolling in by the afternoon. By early evening cloud coverage will be at 71 percent and isolated rain showers may hit the the city, said the National Weather Service. 

It continues a trend the region has seen all week. The high on Wednesday was 86 and while no rain fell, most of the afternoon was cloudy. Moving into the weekend, Billings can expect more mild temperatures, no rainfall and mostly sunny skies. 

