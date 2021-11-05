Supaman heads back to the future for new video

An elder who saw Takes the Gun rapping encouraged him to combine his passion and his heritage, giving him the green light to infuse dance traditions and regalia of the with hip hop and rap culture.

“The infusion became an art for me, to try to balance out and let Native people know I came from the community ... This is my journey as a human being, as a Native American, as an Apsáalooke man to try to express myself.”

Takes the Gun wears beaded regalia onstage and performs original music, shares stories from his life, and traditional dance. He adapts his show depending on the audience. For crowds of adults, he focuses on storytelling and sharing his experiences, while with younger audiences he offers up more hip hop and rap music.

“That’s something I always try to navigate, is the music selection,” he said. And, he’s acutely aware that his story may be painful for some people, empowering for others, and some may come away offended.

“I started seeing value in sharing those things that were important, that people should know. When you get that understanding, you are able to have a different perspective, and your heart can be moved with empathy for someone’s struggle. You could grasp it without feeling threatened, and we can come together that way.”