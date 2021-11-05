Supaman heads back to the future for new video

“Rapper’s Delight” was the first hip hop song Christian Parrish Takes the Gun heard on mainstream radio in 1980, and when Michael Jackson did the moonwalk during the Grammy Awards four years later he felt empowered by that glimpse into the world ahead.
“We knew it came from hip hop,” he said. “It boosted our desire to want to participate and challenge ourselves to learn the moves, learn how to scratch, and try to be part of the culture.”
Now, he’s about to head back to the future in his latest music video, “Alright,” from the 2021 album “Medicine Bundle.” The video was filmed earlier this year around Billings and at The Pub Station, and will be released in mid-November.
While traveling through time, Takes the Gun explores the various identities that he presents as a hip hop artist who talks about his culture as a member of the Apsáalooke Nation and growing up on the Crow Reservation.
“I picked the theme because you can go so many directions with time travel,” said Takes the Gun, who began imagining the video several years ago when he was offered the use of a DeLoran replicated to look like the time machine from the movie “Back to the Future.”
The video adds to the growing empire by the Crow artist, who has used video to help propel him to international fame. Supaman videos have gained millions of views, and he’s been honored with an MTV Video Music Award for “Best Fight Against the System,” a NAMMY (Native American Music Award), and is a three-time recipient of the Indigenous Music Awards, among others.
A messenger
Born in Seattle, Takes the Gun lived most of his youth on the Crow Reservation. He now lives in Billings with his wife of 24 years — who was his high school sweetheart — and their three kids. His son, Brayden Lecrae Parrish, often joins his father onstage, sharing prayer in the traditional language of the Apsáalooke people to open the concert.
Takes the Gun tours the country sharing his art, and he has focused his efforts on performing at schools in small towns throughout Montana.
He’s recently been active in Billings with a fundraiser in September for Tumbleweed, which provides shelter and services for homeless and runaway youth, and a performance presented by the Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale. It was his first partnership with the Billings Symphony on the Babcock Theatre stage in October.
“It’s always a highlight to see the kids just full of life,” he said of his performance at the Babcock, where children were front and center for the event. They are often the first to put their hands in the air when he asks for participants and interact throughout the performance.
“We are born with that freedom as a kid. Society kind of gets that out of us, teaches us to go the opposite way, be quiet, sit down, mind our manners. And then, as you get older you try to get back to that, to being a kid.”
Takes the Gun has been touring schools across the country for more than a decade with messages of suicide prevention and anti-bullying discussions, but said it has been a slow progression to be invited in. “Now, I’m seeing that there is more Native American culture being embraced. The educators are more progressive, and there is more sharing of Native culture.”
Takes the Gun’s childhood was difficult, and he shares various parts of his upbringing on stage, including the difficulties his family faced with his parent’s alcoholism and his father's suicide.
“There are so many stories like that,” he said. “There are people in the crowd who have gone through that, or even worse things. It’s important to be vulnerable in that and share that story that I turned out all right, and I make good decisions despite what I went through. It didn’t break me. It made me.”
Strength in culture
Growing up on the Crow Reservation, Takes the Gun observed the traditional ways and ceremonies of his family and the Apsáalooke. His grandfather and older brothers, who were part of the Native American Church, shared peyote songs and ceremony with him as he got older.
“We were too young to go in and participate in it fully, but it was around our household. Same with dancing, the culture was definitely one of the strengths that was a part of us, a part of my life.”
Takes the Gun started dancing in fourth grade. “I had this feeling that I am a part of something ancient that is part of my ancestors and Crow culture. It’s a part of who I am. I come from this land right here.” Dancing in powwows became one of his strengths, he said, and at the same time he was becoming fascinated with hip hop culture of the 1980s.
“In the dominant society, hip hop started coming through, and people were breakdancing and things like that. It was new and different.”
The airwaves in Montana didn’t offer up much hip hop at that time, but Takes the Gun had cousins in Seattle. When attending Crow Fair, they’d bring mix tapes pulled from the airwaves in the Pacific Northwest. “We got to hear the new hip hop coming out. Getting those dubs, we just lived the culture of hip-hop, breakdancing and the sound of different beats rhymed.”
‘A voice to us’
As a teenager growing up on the reservation, he said he and his friends could relate when rappers began talking about oppression and inner-city struggles. “That’s where hip hop was born, with marginalized people in the cities. Reservation people can relate to that. It was like a voice to us.”
He wanted to follow that path but couldn’t afford the turntables. It wasn’t until he was in his 20s working a hot shot fire crew outside of Helena that he could buy his first set of turntables and try his hand at being an emcee. His first show was in a high school cafeteria in Busby. Yet, he didn’t think to merge hip hop and traditional Apsáalooke culture until later.
An elder who saw Takes the Gun rapping encouraged him to combine his passion and his heritage, giving him the green light to infuse dance traditions and regalia of the with hip hop and rap culture.
“The infusion became an art for me, to try to balance out and let Native people know I came from the community ... This is my journey as a human being, as a Native American, as an Apsáalooke man to try to express myself.”
Takes the Gun wears beaded regalia onstage and performs original music, shares stories from his life, and traditional dance. He adapts his show depending on the audience. For crowds of adults, he focuses on storytelling and sharing his experiences, while with younger audiences he offers up more hip hop and rap music.
“That’s something I always try to navigate, is the music selection,” he said. And, he’s acutely aware that his story may be painful for some people, empowering for others, and some may come away offended.
“I started seeing value in sharing those things that were important, that people should know. When you get that understanding, you are able to have a different perspective, and your heart can be moved with empathy for someone’s struggle. You could grasp it without feeling threatened, and we can come together that way.”
His story has evolved from initial truth bombs infused with jokes and laughter into a heartfelt discussion of his childhood, his life as an artist, and his cultural upbringing — with plenty of humor to soften the more difficult discussions he navigates audiences through. His performances closes in prayer, an element that is embedded in his upbringing.
“It’s a part of our culture. Growing up, you start in prayer and end in prayer, always giving reverence to the creator.”