'Supercell' movie with Alec Baldwin expected to begin filming soon in Big Horn County

Filming in Big Horn County is expected to begin soon for a storm chaser action movie called "Supercell." The movie has a cast including actor Alec Baldwin.

Preparation for filming is ongoing and one of the producers, Nathan Klingher, said Monday he expects people working on the movie, some of whom are already on the ground in Billings and elsewhere, to be in Montana for about a month.

"Supercell," tells the story of a teenager whose legendary storm-chasing father was killed by a super tornado and now finds himself working for Baldwin's character leading a group of "unsuspecting adventurers deep into the eye of the most dangerous supercell ever seen," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Baldwin will be portraying a character called Zane Rogers. As The Hollywood Reporter described the role, Rogers is a greedy and reckless man who runs a storm-chasing tourism business built on the legacy of the teenager's father. Short Porch Pictures is the production company behind the movie.