Superintendent Arntzen hears parents, teachers' concerns at Billings forum

In a small room tucked away in the corner of Montana State University Billings, a crowd of Billings residents voiced their concerns about a variety of issues before Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen during a public forum Thursday night.

The Billings stop is the third of four for the superintendent, who is currently meeting with locals across the state to discuss educational priorities ahead of next year’s legislative session. She previously visited Kalispell on Monday and Stevensville on Tuesday with the theme “Bridging the Communication Between Schools and Families.”

In Billings, Arntzen fielded questions and comments from a crowd of about 70 people that included current and former teachers, school administrators, and state legislators. Before entering politics, Arntzen was an elementary school teacher here in Billings.

The discussion revolved around the handling of the state’s incoming education budget coming off the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in an influx of $600 million in additional funding.

Arntzen opened the floor to questions and comments from the audience about how the legislature should prioritize these federal dollars and how the Office of Public Instruction should allocate them to address current issues on the local level.

“The most important thing about these funds is that they are being invested. They have a shelf life,” she said. “In 2024, if you don’t use it, I send it back.”

Parents immediately expressed concerns over the School District 2 board’s recent handling of funds, what they believe to be a lack of transparency with the public, and the state's board election process in general. Others acknowledged the difficult task trustees face with managing the largest district in the state on a volunteer basis and agreed that greater public input with the local budgeting could help in serving schools.

When asked if the board trustee election process might coincide with general elections, Arntzen said this was possible but would pose unique challenges regarding various district sizes and various local votes. She said that while she believes in uniformity across the state, that type of change will ultimately fall on legislators.

"We are looking into this," she said.

Also brought up was the question of where current income and property tax funding towards the school district was going and why it appears to be insufficient. Arntzen and SD2 Superintendent Greg Upham responded with an explanation of the state’s school funding model called average number belonging, or ANB. They explained how the average dollar amount per student decreases as a school district’s population increases.

Upham added that the single greatest spending challenge the district faces now is serving students with greater social needs — like mental health services — with the same budget used in previous years.

“I’m sure when the school budgets were first designed, we didn’t even think of school resource officers,” he said. “We can’t live without them now. The same with school nurses.”

The audience collectively agreed that additional social services are now needed in public education. Parents in the audience expressed concerns over mental health struggles and lost education stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic while others voiced concerns over greater special education resources.

Solutions suggested to these problems going forward included investing in pre-school for the district and increasing staff wages to address current shortages.

Billings teacher Cori Day pointed out that her students excel at online-based teaching but struggle with in-person assignments and suggested a shift in spending priorities may help children gain back any lost social skills

“I, personally as a teacher, think we should be spending less on technology and more on people so that our students have those relationships and that time face-to-face with real people.”

Another area highlighted as insufficient was the school district’s special education, with parents saying students have been under-served and educators under-funded for years now.

Rep. Emma Carpenter-Karr said that special education was one area in recent sessions that was both neglected when approving funding from recent sessions and told the crowd that this would get addressed next year.

“It is a travesty (and) it’s something we have to fix, so please get in our inboxes during the session,” Carpenter-Kerr said. “It’s going to come up again. We have to fix that.”

Attendees and officials alike agreed on most issues by the end of the two-hour session. Arntzen thanked everyone for bringing them to her attention and said that's how they ultimately get addressed.

“That’s one of the things we’re attempting to do here tonight. To have conversations, to visit about what these priorities might be,” she said. “And not just in funding, but about what we’re putting that investment toward.”

Arntzen will host one more event at Great Falls College next Monday at 4:30 p.m.