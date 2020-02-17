Supporters rally for new nondiscrimination ordinance proposal in Billings

Supporters of a new push for a nondiscrimination ordinance in Billings rallied at the First Congregational Church on Monday night.
Earlier this month, council member Penny Ronning informed council members she intended to put forward a city-level nondiscrimination ordinance that would amend city code to specifically assert that residents have a right to housing, employment and city services regardless of their race, religion, sex, physical and mental ability, age, gender identity or expression, marital status or sexual orientation.
She will introduce the initiative for her "Welcoming Diversity Ordinance" at the Feb. 24 city council meeting, at which point the council will vote whether to place the ordinance on the agenda for the March 23 meeting.
"This is not six years ago," said Danielle Agnew, a downtown shop owner and psychic who mounted an unsuccessful mayoral run in 2016. "This is not a war of ideals."
The last time an NDO came before the city council was in 2014, and it failed 6-5.
Supporters at the rally made it a point to refer to the current proposal as a "WDO."
Speakers at the rally shared experiences of discrimination and bullying because of sexual orientation.
"No one in our community should feel like that," said Judy Hanrahan, who staffs the 406 Pride Resource Center housed in the church. "This is not the message our community should be sending."
Ultimately, she said, sending a welcoming message can help combat the disproportionately high suicide rates for LGTBQ youth.
Supports of the ordinance have also argued that it will help Billings attract skilled employees and businesses. Former council member Brent Cromley has pointed to faster population growth in other Montana cities like Bozeman, Missoula and Helena. Montana communities like Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Missoula and Whitefish have successfully passed NDOs.
Other supporters have also emphasized the importance of building a welcoming climate that makes LGTBQ youth in Billings want to stay in the city.
Zac Christensen-Linton shared a story about a younger relative who was bullied after coming out as gay in Wyoming, and went on to move to California.
"There are countless stories like hers," he said.
Lisa Harmon, a pastor at First Congregational Church, pushed attendees to be active in their support for the ordinance.
"You might call city council members, you might make an appointment to sit down with the mayor, you might just talk with your co-workers," she said. "This is not a one-off. We're going to keep going."
During council elections in fall 2019, about half the candidates campaigned on their support for a municipal NDO. Kendra Shaw, who was elected to represent Ward 1, and Danny Choriki, who was elected to represent Ward 3, both said it was time for the city to pass a comprehensive NDO.
Pam Purinton, who was elected to represent Ward 4, and Roy Neese, who was elected to represent Ward 2, both expressed their opposition, saying it was the role of the state, not the city, to enact protections.
Mike Boyett, who was elected to represent Ward 5, hasn't spoken on the issue. Mayor Bill Cole said during his 2017 campaign that he opposed another run at an NDO.
The city council will meet Tuesday after it observed Presidents Day Monday.
