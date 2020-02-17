Supporters rally for new nondiscrimination ordinance proposal in Billings

Supporters at the rally made it a point to refer to the current proposal as a "WDO."

Speakers at the rally shared experiences of discrimination and bullying because of sexual orientation.

"No one in our community should feel like that," said Judy Hanrahan, who staffs the 406 Pride Resource Center housed in the church. "This is not the message our community should be sending."

Ultimately, she said, sending a welcoming message can help combat the disproportionately high suicide rates for LGTBQ youth.

Supports of the ordinance have also argued that it will help Billings attract skilled employees and businesses. Former council member Brent Cromley has pointed to faster population growth in other Montana cities like Bozeman, Missoula and Helena. Montana communities like Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Missoula and Whitefish have successfully passed NDOs.

Other supporters have also emphasized the importance of building a welcoming climate that makes LGTBQ youth in Billings want to stay in the city.

Zac Christensen-Linton shared a story about a younger relative who was bullied after coming out as gay in Wyoming, and went on to move to California.

"There are countless stories like hers," he said.