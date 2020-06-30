Supreme Court rules Montana school tax credit program discriminated against private schools

In a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court appears to have revived Montana's school choice tax credit program.
The ruling concludes that excluding religious schools from the program violated the federal constitution, and reverses the Montana Supreme Court's decision to eliminate the program altogether. Chief Justice John Roberts authored the opinion, joined by the court's conservative wing. The four more liberal justices authored multiple dissenting opinions.
The decision is considered a win for advocates of program under the umbrella of school choice, which direct public money to private schools. It's so far unclear how the scope of the ruling could affect school choice programs in other states.
For the Montana program, the ruling holds that if public funding is offered to private schools, that religious schools cannot be excluded — whether state law bars funding for religious organizations or not.
"A State need not subsidize private education. But once a State decides to do so, it cannot disqualify some private schools solely because they are religious," Roberts wrote.
The tax credit program was approved by the Legislature and allowed to become law by Gov. Steve Bullock in 2015. It let Montanans receive a tax credit of up to $150 for donations to approved scholarship organizations for private schools or "innovative education programs" in public schools. However, the Montana Department of Revenue excluded religious schools from the program, pointed a provision in the Montana constitution barring religious groups from state funding.
A trio of families in northwest Montana were recruited by the Institute for Justice, a law firm that takes up conservative causes, to challenge the program's prohibition of religious schools.
During the tax credit's short run, it was used by few people in Montana. In the two years for which information is available, the program used only about 1 percent of the $3 million set aside by the state.
Tuesday's opinion reversed the Montana Supreme Court decision and sends the case back to the court. The opinion does not strike down the provision in Montana's constitution barring public funding of religious organizations; rather, it says that the "Montana Supreme Court should have 'disregarded' the no-aid provision and decided this case 'conformably to the Constitution” of the United States.'"
