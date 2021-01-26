Survey: Majority of Yellowstone County residents plan to get COVID-19 vaccination

A majority of Yellowstone County residents plan to get a COVID-19 vaccination as it becomes available, according to responses RiverStone Health received from its online COVID-19 vaccination readiness survey.

The survey included just over 4,000 respondents and was open from Dec. 18 to Jan. 15, according to a press release from RiverStone Health, the county's public health department.

About 69% of respondents said they "definitely" will get a vaccine and about 10% said they will "probably" get the vaccine as soon as it is available to them. When asked about getting a COVID-19 vaccination, about 16% said "definitely not" or "probably not." Just over 4% said they are "not sure" about getting vaccinated.

Of those who were unsure or reluctant to get vaccinated, 71% said that side effects were a concern. Following that, other concerns include safety, the vaccine approval process and whether the vaccine has been tested in enough "people who are like me" with respect to age, race, ethnicity and other characteristics.