Survey: Majority of Yellowstone County residents plan to get COVID-19 vaccination

A majority of Yellowstone County residents plan to get a COVID-19 vaccination as it becomes available, according to responses RiverStone Health received from its online COVID-19 vaccination readiness survey.
The survey included just over 4,000 respondents and was open from Dec. 18 to Jan. 15, according to a press release from RiverStone Health, the county's public health department.
About 69% of respondents said they "definitely" will get a vaccine and about 10% said they will "probably" get the vaccine as soon as it is available to them. When asked about getting a COVID-19 vaccination, about 16% said "definitely not" or "probably not." Just over 4% said they are "not sure" about getting vaccinated.
Of those who were unsure or reluctant to get vaccinated, 71% said that side effects were a concern. Following that, other concerns include safety, the vaccine approval process and whether the vaccine has been tested in enough "people who are like me" with respect to age, race, ethnicity and other characteristics.
“The results from the community COVID-19 vaccination survey are promising,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Public Health Officer and president and CEO of RiverStone Health in the press release. “Our local survey mirrors a December 2020 Kaiser Family Foundation national survey that found 71% of Americans would ‘definitely or probably’ get a COVID-19 vaccination when it was available to them. Our results are slightly better at 79% saying they would ‘definitely or probably’ get vaccinated.”
About one-third of respondents said they were 65 and older. More than half were age 55 and older and 14% were under age 35. Nearly 70% said they are members of vaccination priority groups based on their age, health history or because they are health care workers.
The survey, however, doesn't represent the general Yellowstone County population, because more than 68% of respondents identified themselves as female and 92% identified as white, according to the press release. About 3% of those who stated their race said they were American Indian or Alaska Native. Around 2% said they were Hispanic or Latino, while other races represented in the survey were less than 1%.
Responses will help the Unified Health Command with ongoing vaccination clinics and in planning communitywide clinics in the future, according to the press release. The Unified Health Command is comprised of RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services.
The survey also shared how residents view the pandemic. Around 78% said that the pandemic poses a "major threat" to the nation's health, while 76% said that it's a "major threat" for Yellowstone County health. About 56% said that the pandemic poses a "major threat" for personal health, 89% said it's a "major threat" for the U.S. economy and 32% said its a "major threat" for their personal financial situation.
Sixty-one percent said the worst of the pandemic for the U.S. is still to come, while 39% said the worst has passed. About 68% were very concerned or somewhat concerned about getting the virus themselves, while about 89% were very or somewhat concerned they might spread the virus to others without knowing they're infected.
The survey also asked questions regarding masking and showed that a majority of respondents choose to wear them.
- 91% wear masks all or most of the time when in stores and other businesses
- 3% wear masks some of the time in stores and other businesses
- 2% hardly every wear masks
- 2% never wear masks
- 1% said they have not gone to stores or other businesses
About 72% are bothered a lot when people around them in public don't wear masks. Fifteen percent are bothered a lot when stores and other businesses require customers to wear masks.
Yellowstone County expanded vaccine availability last week to include individuals who fall into Phase 1B. This phase focuses on people ages 70 and older, as well as those ages 16-69 who have specific underlying health conditions, and American Indians and other people of color who may be at elevated risk.