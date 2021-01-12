Suspect and victim in Billings homicide identified

Officials on Tuesday identified the 20-year-old man suspected in a Monday homicide in Billings and the 41-year-old woman they believe he killed.
Police at the scene of the homicide Monday described the suspect as the son of the woman killed.
The victim was identified by Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney as Billings resident Jessica A. Papin. She died of multiple stab wounds, according to the coroner. An autopsy for her was scheduled to begin before noon Tuesday.
In a press release issued Tuesday morning Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley wrote that police responding to a report of a disturbance on the 100 block of Calhoun Lane found the victim dead in a living room "with injuries consistent with a cutting instrument."
In the same press release BPD named the homicide suspect as Beau Papin of Billings. Papin is being held at the Yellowstone County detention facility on suspicion of deliberate homicide.
Speaking near the scene of the homicide Monday BPD Lt. Dave Cardillo described the suspect as the son of the woman found dead. The Tuesday BPD press release describes Papin and the victim as being related and living together.
Police began investigating the homicide Monday after they were sent to to check out a physical disturbance in progress at 143 Calhoun Lane at 2:48 p.m.
Cardillo described officers arriving to an apartment and finding a pool of blood around an open window. Police tracked down the suspect and arrested him nearby, according to Cardillo.
Detectives from the police department's investigations division are handling the investigation. The homicide Monday was the first of 2021 for the Billings Police Department. In 2020 the police department began investigating its first homicide of the year on April 26 after Micah Aaron Myron was fatally shot in front of a residence on South 31st street. Yellowstone County finished 2020 with 19 homicides.