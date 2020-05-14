Suspect arrested after pursuit through downtown Billings, South Side

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A woman was arrested after leading county deputies on a car chase through downtown Billings and the South Side Thursday night. Two juveniles riding in the car were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

A woman driving a blue Honda passenger car hit a Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office vehicle as the deputy tried to stop the car for a traffic violation on Billings' North Side around 9 p.m. Thursday night.

The woman drove away, but a pursuit was not initiated at the time, according to Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Gary Burke.

The car was located by law enforcement later on and lead officers on a chase through downtown Billings and the South Side. The Honda hit the same deputy vehicle again, Burke said.

The Honda heading west on 5th Avenue South attempted to drive over a median on South 27th Street, where it soon broke down near South 28th Street.

The driver was arrested and two juveniles in the car were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, Burke said. There were no officer injuries.

The Billings Police Department, Montana Highway Patrol and Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

