Ballantine Death

Yellowstone County detectives and evidence technicians process the scene of a homicide at the Tiger Town Motel in Ballantine on Saturday. 

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

According to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder, an arrest has been made in connection to the deceased man found in a room at the Tiger Town Motel in Ballantine early Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to the room at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning and found the man already deceased, Linder said. The sheriff's office announced Saturday evening that the death had been determined a homicide.

Saturday at approximately 4:30 p.m., James R. Eder, age 32, was arrested at 7 Alderson Ave. by Sheriff’s Deputies and Billings Police Department officers. Linder said in a press release Saturday evening that Eder cooperated by walking out of the house once a perimeter was established. Eder was booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on a charge of homicide.

"At this time we do not believe there is a public safety issue and that this is an isolated incident, not random," the release stated. "We believe the parties involved have a connection."

The identity of the victim, an adult male, is not being released at this time, pending notification of relatives. A motive has not yet been established, but the investigation is continuing.

