The driver of a pickup crashed into a resident's fence Wednesday night after leading Montana Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase through Billings' West End.
A red pickup was pulled over by MHP Trooper Brennen Plucker for an unknown traffic stop Wednesday night when the truck drove away and led troopers on an 80-mph chase, according to MHP Trooper David Hankins.
Hankins wasn't clear on the route that troopers followed while pursuing the truck, but said that spike strips were placed south of the intersection of King Avenue West and South 32nd Street West.
After driving over the spike strips, the pickup crashed into a home's fence and yard at the intersection of Regal Street and Eldorado Drive.
You have free articles remaining.
Shawn Eby, the owner of the home on Eldorado Drive, said that he ran outside when he heard a loud bang. The pickup didn't cause damage to his home, but drove over his garden and destroyed his fence. No one was hurt, including his dogs, Petey, Archey Miller and Bella that were outside when the crash happened.
"The animals were outside and I'm glad they didn't get hit," Eby said. "The fence is going to be a real pain to deal with, but no one was hurt."
On scene, the truck rested on the sidewalk at the intersection with severe front-end damage, while an MHP patrol car, driven by Plucker, sustained front-end damage as well. Hankins said that he didn't know what caused the patrol car's damage.
The man driving the car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Hankins said that Plucker was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, American Medical Response and MHP responded to the crash.