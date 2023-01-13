Suspect in armed casino robbery being sought by Billings police

The Billings Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect involved in an armed robbery Dec. 4.

The suspect walked into the Treasure Cove Casino at 909 S. 32nd Street West at about 8:45 p.m., said police Lt. Matt Lennick.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 5’-10” to 6’, dirty blond hair, with freckles, in his late-20s or early 30s.

The suspect was completely covered up with clothing, Lennick said. He was wearing white and black tennis shoes, possibly Jordan brand.

Officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is offering a $5,000 award for information leading to an arrest.

Please contact Det. Hallam at 406-247-8685 with any information.