Billings police arrested a man Wednesday suspected in a downtown shooting last year.

Terrell Clarence Seminole, 23, has been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with one count of assault with a weapon. Seminole is accused of shooting an Uber driver outside the Alberta Bair Theater. The victim, a Billings man in his 20s, survived the shooting, but the bullet severed his spine.

On Sept. 24, officers with the Billings Police Department responded to a reported car accident at Third Avenue North and North Broadway. A red Acura struck several parked vehicles and a man on a motorized bicycle, according to charging documents. Emergency crews discovered the driver of the Acura had a gunshot wound and immediately took him to the hospital.

The bicyclist, who court documents said also went to the hospital with minor injuries, told police he was riding south on North Broadway when the Acura hit him. The bicyclist confronted the driver, who said he’d been shot.

A witness at the scene of the shooting told investigators she was walking on the eastern side of North Broadway and saw a white SUV pull up next to her. She watched a red Acura stop behind the SUV, according to charging documents, and soon after she heard a “boom,” then saw the Acura hit the bicyclist.

A passenger dropped off by the victim moments before the shooting told police she saw a white SUV parked near the Acura. The victim appeared to be talking to someone as she walked into the Albert Bair Theater when she heard what sounded like a car backfiring, she said. She then saw the bicyclist get struck by the car, court documents said.

Surveillance footage recovered by detectives showed similar events, with someone wearing dark pants and a sweatshirt getting out the SUV and approaching the Acura. After the Acura hit the parked vehicles and bicyclist, the suspect got back into the SUV and left driving north on Broadway. Investigators allegedly found a single spent 9 mm round at the scene.

Following an investigation on the part of BPD detectives that spanned several weeks, officers pieced together that the day before the shooting, the victim had a passenger in his car who allegedly owed a $100 drug debt, prosecutors allege.

A man and a woman were following the victim in his car, court documents said, one of whom was later identified as Seminole. A witness identified Seminole by photograph and two others whom detectives spoke with during their investigation named Seminole as the shooter, according to charging documents.

Yellowstone county prosecutors filed charges against Seminole on Nov. 2. The following day, District Judge Brett Linneweber signed a $250,000 warrant for his arrest. Law enforcement booked Seminole into Yellowstone County Detention Facility on Wednesday.

Last year ended with at least 17 people in and around Billings killed due to gun violence. Gunfire has killed four Billings residents so far this year and wounded at least eight others. That includes a BPD detective and SWAT member shot in the stomach during a 14-hour armed standoff in the Heights earlier this month.

On Sunday, a 34-year-old woman was shot on the 2300 of Patricia Lane in the West End. The suspected shooter, a 17-year-old boy, was identified and taken into custody by police. The shooting occurred at a prom after-party, BPD Chief Rich St. John said at a City Council meeting Monday. A person at the party called for a ride home, he said, and when a parent arrived an argument ensued that led to gunfire.

If convicted of assault with a weapon, Seminole could be sentenced up to 20 years in prison. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Thursday.