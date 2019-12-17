Three people were found dead inside casino overnight in Great Falls, and the person police suspect killed them is also dead, according to a Tuesday morning press release from the Great Falls Police Department.
At the time of the press release police stated there was no longer a danger to the public.
Police have not said how the three people in Emerald City Casino at 1701 10th Ave. S. died. Another person was found later at Benefis Hospital "and is recovering from his injuries," the release says.
The GFPD press release describes how the police response began after emergency dispatchers took a 911 call asking for medical assistance at the casino at about 2 a.m.
At about 5:45 a.m., nearly four hours after the initial call, "law enforcement encountered the suspect in the area of 26th Street and Seventh Avenue South.
"Gunshots were fired and the suspect was fatally wounded," the release says.
Police characterized the ongoing investigation as "complex" and asked that community members help by staying away from the area of the casino and the area where the suspect was fatally injured.
In addition to GFPD, the Cascade County Sheriff's Office and Montana Department of Criminal Investigation are working on investigating.
You have free articles remaining.
Anyone with information is asked to call GFPD Detective Keith Hedges at 406-455-8519 or go to P3TIPS.com. "Tipsters may remain anonymous," the GFPD press release says.
In an update appended to a GFPD Facebook post with a screenshot of the press release, someone from the agency wrote that Lincoln Elementary School will be closed today because of its proximity to the incident, but that the incident did not involve students or school staff.
The Great Falls Public Schools website confirms the Lincoln Elementary School cancellation due to police activity in the area.
People are advised to check the district's Facebook page and website for more information. Staff are on hand at the Paris Gibson Education Center for those in need of child care and breakfast and lunch will be served there, according to the school district message. The Lincoln Holiday Program has been cancelled.
"We will do our best to reschedule, if possible," the district message says.
Police have closed down 26th Street South from Seventh Avenue South to Ninth Avenue South due to the investigation.
The social media update concludes by saying that victims and suspect names will be released at a later date and asks that people "keep the families of the victims and our first responders in your thoughts and prayers during this incident."