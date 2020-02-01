Suspect still at large after high-speed chase through Billings' West End

The driver of a possible stolen car that led a Montana Highway Patrol trooper on a high-speed chase through Billings' West End is still on the run.

A sedan painted gold and without license plates was pulled over near 24th Street West near Rimrock Mall around 10 p.m. for a traffic stop by MHP Trooper Jake Parker.

A man in his 40s driving the car started leading Parker on a high-speed chase that reached speeds of up to 100 mph on King Avenue West. Parker struck the car on its front left side where it stopped near the intersection of Rosebud Drive and Granger Avenue West.

Parker said that law enforcement is currently looking for the driver who ran away from the scene. No one was injured in the incident, and Parker said that he wasn't sure if the car was reported stolen.

Montana Highway Patrol, the Billings Police Department and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. MHP is investigating.

