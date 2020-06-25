Suspect who pulled gun on Billings Police officer arrested

As police searched the area, Hilde, a 28-year-old officer with 4 years experience, encountered a white man wearing a baseball hat and black hoodie walking near 12th Avenue North and North 22nd Street. Hilde attempted to stop the man, who initially kept walking and then turned toward the officer, keeping his hands in his pockets.

As the man approached, Hilde reached toward him, and the man began to run north toward the ditch. Hilde chased and tackled the man, and the two scuffled as Hilde attempted to handcuff him, the chief said.

When Hilde reached for his taser, he saw the man pull a semi-automatic gun from his waist and pull the slide back. Hilde retreated several feet seeking cover while pulling his service weapon. He fired one shot at the man, who then disappeared as he ran east.

Hilde was not wearing a body camera, but parts of the incident were captured on his vehicle's dash camera and audio recording.

"You can certainly hear that is was a fight," St. John said.