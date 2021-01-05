Suspected driver in fatal New Year's Day hit-and-run reported himself to police

The suspected driver in a fatal hit-and-run on the night of New Year's Day reported himself to police over the weekend after the Billings Police Department put out a public call for information about the vehicle they believe struck and killed 66-year-old Billings resident Shelley Bales while she was on foot.

The police investigation into the Rimrock Road crash as of Tuesday afternoon remained ongoing and no arrests had been made or charges filed, according to Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley.

The 22-year-old Billings man reported himself within 24 hours of a Saturday night request from the police department for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect vehicle. The police department announced Sunday afternoon that they had identified the suspect in the crash.

Police in their request for public assistance said debris and surveillance video indicated the suspect vehicle was a maroon 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with front driver's side headlight damage and a non-functioning rear tail/brake light.

Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney said Monday that Bales died of multiple blunt force injuries. She died at the scene, according to police.

The crash was reported at 9:39 p.m. on the 3300 block of Rimrock Road. In response to a question Tuesday about who reported the crash, Wooley said that police received a 911 call. The lieutenant did not specify further, citing department policy about commenting on witness statements to police.

