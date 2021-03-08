Explosion preceded by propane leak in Ryegate home kills 2 people; injures 3 during rescue attempt

An explosion in the middle of the tiny Golden Valley County town of Ryegate Friday night destroyed a mobile home, killed two people and left three others with injuries sustained during an attempted rescue.

The investigation so far suggests that before the explosion there was a propane leak at the residence, according to Golden Valley County Undersheriff Mark Olson.

The bodies of the deceased have been transferred to a medical examiner along with dental records, but Olson said Monday his agency is certain the two people killed are Curtis Ronning and Christine DeBuff.

Ronning and DeBuff had owned and operated the Ryegate Bar and Cafe.

"It's a big hit to the community here. Everybody knew them and liked them," Olson said.

The explosion at 105 Third Avenue was reported about 9 p.m. Friday. The debris field from the explosion spanned about three blocks.

Two men from Ryegate went into the burning mobile home and tried to rescue DeBuff, according to Olson who said that due to the strength of the explosion she was severely burned and it's believed that Ronning was incapacitated.