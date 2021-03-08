Explosion preceded by propane leak in Ryegate home kills 2 people; injures 3 during rescue attempt

An explosion in the middle of the tiny Golden Valley County town of Ryegate Friday night destroyed a mobile home, killed two people and left three others with injuries sustained during an attempted rescue.
The investigation so far suggests that before the explosion there was a propane leak at the residence, according to Golden Valley County Undersheriff Mark Olson.
The bodies of the deceased have been transferred to a medical examiner along with dental records, but Olson said Monday his agency is certain the two people killed are Curtis Ronning and Christine DeBuff.
Ronning and DeBuff had owned and operated the Ryegate Bar and Cafe.
"It's a big hit to the community here. Everybody knew them and liked them," Olson said.
The explosion at 105 Third Avenue was reported about 9 p.m. Friday. The debris field from the explosion spanned about three blocks.
Two men from Ryegate went into the burning mobile home and tried to rescue DeBuff, according to Olson who said that due to the strength of the explosion she was severely burned and it's believed that Ronning was incapacitated.
As the men were struggling to get DeBuff out of the fire, the roof began collapsing. A third man who had arrived was able to pull the two men through a window to safety. The men who attempted the rescue were treated in Billings for second-degree burns and released, according to Olson. The third man who helped them get through the window cut his head at some point.
"Fortunately, that other guy was there, otherwise we would have had four victims," Olson said.
At some point before the explosion some of the neighbors had noticed the propane leak and the property owner had also noticed, going so far as to open up the windows and leave for a short time to try and air the place out, according to Olson.
"Sometime shortly after they returned home the place exploded."
Heavy items displaced by the explosion essentially went up and came straight down, but at least some of the force of the blast was directed to the east, according to the undersheriff.
An RV park directly to the east was unoccupied and there were no trailers there either, something Olson described as fortunate.
Golden Valley County EMS, Ryegate Volunteer Fire Department and the Lavina Volunteer Fire Department all responded. Numerous residents of Ryegate, which has a population of about 230 people, also came out during the response.
"It's pretty much dead center of town," Olson said of where the explosion happened.
The undersheriff said that Monday afternoon he had spoken with someone who does crisis counseling and plans were being made to bring them out this weekend so they can be available and speak to both citizens and first responders.
DeBuff and Ronning had bought the Ryegate Bar and Cafe in 2019 and Olson said they had struggled at times during the pandemic.
"It's just a total shame," the undersheriff said. "They had struggled through the COVID stuff and then made it through that and were really making a good go of it. It's just unfortunate."
With no one having the proper licensure right now to operate the bar the business is closed for the time being.
The hope is that it can be reopened in relatively short order.
"The residents really rely on that place," Olson said.
On its Facebook page the Golden Valley County Sheriff's Office last Saturday had offered its condolences and also urged people to call 911 immediately should they smell gas and also recommended people have a carbon monoxide detector installed in their home.
"The Sheriff's Office expresses our sincere condolences to the DeBuff and Ronning family for the loss of Curt and Christie," the post said.