Suspected tornado sweeps through NE Montana, destroys farmhouses

A severe thunderstorm swept across northern Valley County Monday evening possibly generating a tornado and high winds that ripped apart homes, buildings and destroyed farm equipment, powerlines and crops in and around the small Hi-Line farming community of Glentana.

Local weather equipment said winds reached as high as 109 mph, and some buildings in Glentana were torn completely apart while others were left without roofs or sections of walls, according to witnesses and the National Weather Service in Glasgow.

The storm had been brewing for hours before it likely generated a tornado, meteorologist Jacob Zanker in Glasgow said. While officials are still determining whether or not the storm had generated a tornado, Zanker said the current rough estimate is that a severe wind storm happened for about 10 minutes.

The storm came from the southwest and traveled northeast. Although current reports suggest the storm caused a tornado, experts are still uncertain, Zanker said. While it is currently unknown how far the damage reached, reports of the storms destruction span for several miles.

Sean Heavey, a storm-chaser and professional photographer based in Glasgow, said he was following the storm since 3 p.m. as it was developing in Montana's remote northeast corner.

As the weather worsened, he saw a wall of tumbleweeds flying across the road around four feet in the air. Rain pounded onto his car faster than his windshield wipers could clear it off, and his car’s door was nearly ripped from its hinges when he stepped out to get a photo of the clouds sweeping the prairie.

Later, Heavey said he talked to people at the heart of the damage while he captured the scenes. He heard about a woman whose roof was torn from her house as she ran down the stairs. A man allegedly took cover beneath a truck before it began to roll, and he had to run to a combine harvester to hide instead.

Some farmers reported parts of their equipment flung half a mile from their homes. Pictures of the destruction show farmhouses and buildings torn to pieces.

Heavey said he feels for the farmers, especially as they approach harvest season and the coming winter. However, he said he has no doubt they’ll bounce back. Some locals were already holding a potluck dinner at a nearby Catholic church, running on generators as long as the power is out, he said. Others are offering places to stay for those who lost their homes, he added of the close-knit community.

“The tenacity of the people who live in that part of the state is insane,” Heavey said.

An official report of the storm is not available, but Zanker said the National Weather Service in Glasgow plans to release details as early as Wednesday morning.