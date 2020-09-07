 Skip to main content
'Suspicious death' now considered homicide; 1 suspect arrested in Billings man's death
Death near Roadway Inn

Billings police are investigating a male subject found dead in a car behind the Rodeway Inn at 1315 North 27th Street on Sunday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

A death investigated Sunday in Billings that was initially described by police as 'suspicious,' is being investigated as a homicide and one man has been arrested on suspicion of deliberate homicide.

A dead male was found in a passenger car parked in an alley behind the Rodeway Inn, Billings Police Department Nate West announced Sunday just before noon.

In a press release issued Monday morning, Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley provided further details about the suspected homicide and ongoing investigation.

Police were first dispatched to the alley behind the Rodeway at about 9:42 a.m. Sunday.

The victim was described by Wooley as a 26-year-old Billings man with a large laceration on his arm.

"During an investigation, it was learned that the injuries were sustained in an altercation earlier near the area of the downtown Hardee's," Wooley wrote.

The suspect arrested was identified by Wooley as 25-year-old Billings resident Adriano Fowler. He is being held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on a charge of deliberate homicide.

"It is believed that Fowler and the deceased were known associates. Additionally, information at this time suggests the victim drove himself from the area of the Hardee's to the alley behind the Rodeway prior to his death," Wooley wrote."

The recent homicide brings the total number of homicides on the year in Billings to 10.

Unsolved homicides in Yellowstone County

